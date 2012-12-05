Podcast #389 - December 29th, 2012
SGU 2012 Year in Review
This Day in Skepticism: Thomas Fuller
Best and Worst of 2012
In Memoriam
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 29, 1790 Thomas Fuller dies, http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Fuller_(mental_calculator)
Best and Worst of 2012
- Best and Worst of 2012 The Rogues review the last year of the SGU, science, and skepticism
In Memoriam
- In Memoriam The Rogues remember those we lost over the last year
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tetris theme
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Biologists have discovered a species of small jellyfish that can float briefly above the surface of the water to evade predators. http://theweek.com/article/index/228428/the-10-weirdest-new-species-of-2012
- Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered a cyanobacterium that creates calcified structures inside its cell. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/340281/description/Bony_bacteria
- Item #3 Science An entomologist discovered a new species of lacewing fly from a picture posted on Flickr. http://mashable.com/2012/12/05/new-species-2012/
- Item #4 Science A new species of primate was discovered - cute and cuddly looking, but with two tongues and highly venomous. http://blogs.voanews.com/science-world/2012/12/14/new-species-of-worlds-only-poisonous-primate-found/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “...... it has become my conviction that things mean pretty much what we want them to mean. We’ll pluck significance from the least consequential happenstance if it suits us and happily ignore the most flagrantly obvious symmetry between separate aspects of our lives if it threatens some cherished prejudice or cosily comforting belief; we are blindest to precisely whatever might be most illuminating.” Iain Banks.