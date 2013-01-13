Podcast #390 - January 5th, 2013
Interview with Massimo Pigliucci
This Day in Skepticism: FM Radio
News Items: Psychic Predictions 2012, Cosmic Rays and Dementia
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- January 5, 1940 FM radio first commercial broadcast
News Items
- Psychic Predictions for 2012 The Rogues review prediction for last year and make some new ones for 2013
- Cosmic Rays and Dementia http://m.phys.org/news/2012-12-houston-problem-space-brain.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whale Makes Human Sounds Answer to last week: Glass Harp playing Fur Elise
Interview
- Interview with Massimo Pigliucci Author, Answers for Aristotle http://www.amazon.com/Answers-Aristotle-Science-Philosophy-Meaningful/dp/0465021387/ref=la_B001IU0D3K_1_6?ie=UTF8&qid=1343828923&sr=1-6
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A study finds that maternal use of anti-depressants during pregnancy is associated with a greater risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/01/130101182012.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study concludes that babies start learning language in the womb. http://www.plu.edu/news/2012/12/infant-language/
- Item #3 Science New research finds that for most babies it is better to leave them alone when they cry at night rather than comforting them. http://news.temple.edu/news/2012-12-13/let-crying-babes-lie-study-supports-notion-leaving-infants-cry-themselves-back-sleep
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Our imagination is stretched to the utmost, not, as in fiction, to imagine things which are not really there, but just to comprehend things which are there.' - Richard Feynman