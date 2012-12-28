Podcast #391 - January 12th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Dr. James Bedford
News Items: Below Absolute Zero, Burzynski Challenge, Genome Editing, Celebrity Pseudoscience, Oz Pseudoscience
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Below Absolute Zero, Burzynski Challenge, Genome Editing, Celebrity Pseudoscience, Oz Pseudoscience
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- January 12, 1967 Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.
News Items
- Below Absolute Zero http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn23042-cloud-of-atoms-goes-beyond-absolute-zero.html
- Burzynski Challenge http://thehoustoncancerquack.com/
- Genome Editing http://web.mit.edu/newsoffice/2013/editing-the-genome-with-high-precision-0103.html
- Celebrity Pseudoscience http://bodyodd.nbcnews.com/_news/2012/12/28/16213010-wacky-celebrity-fads-of-2012-dried-placenta-pills-oxygen-shots?lite
- Celebrity Experts http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2013/01/can_you_trust_dr_oz_his_medical_advice_often_conflicts_with_the_best_science.single.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy A jeweler has 9 pearls, which all look and feel exactly alike. However, he knows that one of them weighs more than the other 8. He has access to a classic scale (the ones with two arms, often seen in Lady Justice's hand). What is the minimum number of measurements required to know, with absolute certainty, which pearl is the one that weights more? Answer: 2
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy 'It’s really not that hard to answer those questions no matter what understanding you come from. God of course created them full grown to start with. Adam did not have to wait for the trees to grow old enough to bear fruit from a seedling start. God did not create trees as seeds in the ground, and God according to Genesis did not create an egg for the first chicken to hatch from. The Starting place of growth of all creation is clearly full grown adulthood. The light-year travel time is clearly by the same extension created already reaching the earth. Basically at the same extension that God created all the matter and energy and photons in the star light-years away, he also simultaneously created every photon from its rays traveling to earth.' http://www.debate.org/debates/The-fundamentalist-doctrine-of-Young-Earth-Creationism-is-incompatible-with-cosmic-realities./1/comments/2/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that the international prototype kilogram (IPK) has put on about 100 micrograms during its lifetime. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/01/130107082614.htm
- Item #2 Fiction China is confirmed to have 'cyber assassin' agents who specialize in killing targets by hacking medical or other technology. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-20931304
- Item #3 Science Scientists discover that the Penicillium mold is able to reproduce sexually. http://phys.org/news/2013-01-molds-sexually-thought-years.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Captain, the most elementary and valuable statement in science, the beginning of wisdom, is 'I do not know.'' - Lt. Commander Data played by Brent Spiner