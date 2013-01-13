Podcast #392 - January 19th, 2013
Interview with Massimo Polidoro
This Day in Skepticism: Neon Signs
News Items: Predicting Murders, Lead and Crime, Biggest Thing in the Universe, Defending the Million Dollar Challenge, Turkey Bans Evolution Books, Apophis Update
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Jan 19, 1915 The electric neon sign was patented in the United States by George Claude of Paris, France.
News Items
- Predicting Murders http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2260609/Maryland-Pennsylvania-using-Minority-Report-style-computers-predict-crimes-Washington-D-C-next.html
- Lead and Crime http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2013/01/lead-crime-link-gasoline
- Biggest Thing in the Universe http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/01/130111-quasar-biggest-thing-universe-science-space-evolution/
- Million Dollar Challenge http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/defending-the-million-dollar-challenge/
- Turkey Bans Evolution Books http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkeys-science-state-council-halts-publication-of-evolution-books.aspx?pageID=238&nID=39047&NewsCatID=374
- Apophis Update http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-20986464
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: John of God
Interview
- Interview with Massimo Polidoro Director of the Italian Skeptics
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study finds that subject's memory for Facebook posts were significantly greater than for book entries or faces. http://www2.warwick.ac.uk/newsandevents/pressreleases/never_forget_a
- Item #2 Science New research finds that some children diagnosed at a young age with autism may outgrow the diagnosis entirely. http://www.nimh.nih.gov/science-news/2013/study-documents-that-some-children-lose-autism-diagnosis.shtml
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that graphic cigarette warnings have minimal effect, and are no more effective than text-only warnings. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0052206
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'No facts are to me sacred; none are profane; I simply experiment, an endless seeker with no past at my back.' - Ralph Waldo Emerson