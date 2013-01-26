The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #393 - January 26th, 2013

Interview with Zack Kopplin
This Day in Skepticism: Brachistochrone curve
News Items: Manti Te'o Hox, River on Mars, Neanderthal Baby
Special Report: Nikola Tesla
Your questions and E-mails: Vomitorium
Science or Fiction

  • Jan 26, 1697 Isaac Newton took one day to solve the Brachistochrone curve

  • Manti Te'o Hoax http://deadspin.com/5976517/manti-teos-dead-girlfriend-the-most-heartbreaking-and-inspirational-story-of-the-college-football-season-is-a-hoax
  • River on Mars http://www.slashgear.com/scientists-uncover-massive-river-on-mars-19265944/
  • Neanderthal Baby http://www.thecrimson.com/article/2013/1/25/church-clone-neanderthal-rumors/

  • Nikola Tesla Brain Dunning reports on the mysterious Tesla

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Knife on glass

  • Question #1: Corrections Vomitorium

  • Interview with Zack Kopplin Louisiana student who is fighting back against creationism in his home state.
  • Interview with Lizzie Li Taylor The translator and voice of Skeptoid Chinese

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have found functional quadruple helix DNA in humans. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-21091066
  • Item #2 In a 15-year follow up study of laparoscopic gastric banding for obesity, the longest study to date, the procedure was found to produce no significant long-term weight loss. http://www.monash.edu.au/news/show/gastric-banding-an-effective-long-term-solution-to-obesity
  • Item #3 A new analysis finds that, as a source of electricity, current photovoltaics are about 30 times more land-use efficient than even the highest yield biofuel crops. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23268715

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'By doubting we all come at truth.' - Cicero