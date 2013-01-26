Podcast #393 - January 26th, 2013
Interview with Zack Kopplin
This Day in Skepticism: Brachistochrone curve
News Items: Manti Te'o Hox, River on Mars, Neanderthal Baby
Special Report: Nikola Tesla
Who's That Noisy
Your questions and E-mails: Vomitorium
Skeptoid Chinese
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Jan 26, 1697 Isaac Newton took one day to solve the Brachistochrone curve
News Items
- Manti Te'o Hoax http://deadspin.com/5976517/manti-teos-dead-girlfriend-the-most-heartbreaking-and-inspirational-story-of-the-college-football-season-is-a-hoax
- River on Mars http://www.slashgear.com/scientists-uncover-massive-river-on-mars-19265944/
- Neanderthal Baby http://www.thecrimson.com/article/2013/1/25/church-clone-neanderthal-rumors/
Special Report
- Nikola Tesla Brain Dunning reports on the mysterious Tesla
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Knife on glass
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Corrections Vomitorium
Interview
- Interview with Zack Kopplin Louisiana student who is fighting back against creationism in his home state.
- Interview with Lizzie Li Taylor The translator and voice of Skeptoid Chinese
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have found functional quadruple helix DNA in humans. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-21091066
- Item #2 Fiction In a 15-year follow up study of laparoscopic gastric banding for obesity, the longest study to date, the procedure was found to produce no significant long-term weight loss. http://www.monash.edu.au/news/show/gastric-banding-an-effective-long-term-solution-to-obesity
- Item #3 Science A new analysis finds that, as a source of electricity, current photovoltaics are about 30 times more land-use efficient than even the highest yield biofuel crops. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23268715
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'By doubting we all come at truth.' - Cicero