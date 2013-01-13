Podcast #394 - February 2nd, 2013
Interview with John Rennie
This Day in Skepticism: Groundhog Day
News Items: Up Goer Five, China Smog, Vaccine Court, Deer Antler Spray
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Perpetual Motion
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- February 2 Groundhog Day
News Items
- Up-Goer Five http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/up-goer-five-and-science-communication/
- China Smog http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/china-pollution-beijing-engulfed-by-smog-1561404
- Vaccine Court http://www.huffingtonpost.com/david-kirby/post2468343_b_2468343.html
- Deer Antler Spray http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/trending/Ray-Lewis-SWATS-doping-Sports-Illustrated-banned-substance.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whale Makes Human Sounds Last Week's Puzzle: “I have two children. One is a boy born on a Tuesday. What is the probability I have two boys?”
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Perpetual Motion Hi guy's, Love the show, Praise, praise, praise... ect... I'll include a link at the bottom of a video of some perpetual motion machine's. Now I KNOW they cannot work but there's a few that almost seem plausible. The first is the self flowing flask, also the ball bearing wheel, the over balance wheel and the over balance wheel with the pivoting arms. Am I being tricked or are these actually possible. I'm in mind that im being tricked but I can't see why. Love the show, please keep doing what you do. http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=endscreen&v=287qd4uI7-E&NR=1 John Leeson Manchester, UK
Interview
- Interview with John Rennie http://johnrennie.net/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study concludes that domestic cats are the number one threat to US wildlife, killing between 8 and 24 billion animals annually. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-21236690
- Item #2 Fiction Scientist have demonstrated the efficacy of intense blue light in treating bacterial sepsis in mice. http://www.asm.org/index.php/asm-newsroom2/press-releases/92-news-room/press-releases/91506-skin-soft-tissue-infections-succumb-to-blue-light
- Item #3 Science Scientists have created the first three dimensional microchip. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/01/130130132407.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler.” - Albert Einstein