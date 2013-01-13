Question #1: Perpetual Motion

Hi guy's, Love the show, Praise, praise, praise... ect... I'll include a link at the bottom of a video of some perpetual motion machine's. Now I KNOW they cannot work but there's a few that almost seem plausible. The first is the self flowing flask, also the ball bearing wheel, the over balance wheel and the over balance wheel with the pivoting arms. Am I being tricked or are these actually possible. I'm in mind that im being tricked but I can't see why. Love the show, please keep doing what you do. http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=endscreen&v=287qd4uI7-E&NR=1 John Leeson Manchester, UK