Podcast #395 - February 9th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Space Medicine
News Items: Russian Lake Monster, Bones of Richard III, Scientific Genius, Without Fear, Feathered Dinosaurs
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tuesday Boy
Interview with George Hrab
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- February 9, 1949 The first Department of Space Medicine in the world was established at the United States Air Force School of Aviation Medicine at Randolph Field, Texas, and Dr. Hubertus Strughold subsequently became the first professor of Space Medicine.
News Items
- Russian Lake Monster http://www.livescience.com/26836-lake-labynkyr-devil-vorota-monster.html
- Bones of Richard III http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-21063882
- Scientific Genius http://blogs.scientificamerican.com/the-curious-wavefunction/2013/02/03/is-the-age-of-scientific-genius-over/
- Without Fear http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2013/02/03/fearless-brain-damaged-patients-are-terrified-of-suffocation-study/
- Feathered Dinosaurs http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/transition-denial-and-feathered-dinosaurs/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Carl Sagan, Cosmos
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Tuesday Boy Follow up to WTN from last week
Interview
- Interview with George Hrab Quick chat about NECSS 2013 - www.necss.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new systematic review concludes that CT scans in young patients may pose a greater increased risk of cancer than the diagnostic benefits they provide. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130205083052.htm
- Item #2 Science New research shows that people have greater happiness and sense of well being as they age, regardless of when they were born. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/happier-with-age.html
- Item #3 Science A recent review of research involving 122 personality characteristics finds no significant difference in male and female profiles. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130204094518.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Nothing exists except atoms and empty space; everything else is opinion.' - Democritus