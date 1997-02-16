Podcast #396 - February 16th, 2013
Interview with Brian Wecht
This Day in Skepticism: Chien-Shiung Wu
News Items: AI Doctor, Ball and Cup Magic, Gorilla in the Bronchi, Feathered Dino Follow Up
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- February 16 , 1997 Physicist Chien-Shiung Wu died. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chien-Shiung_Wu
News Items
- AI Doctor http://gigaom.com/2013/02/11/researchers-say-ai-prescribes-better-treatment-than-doctors/
- Ball and Cup Magic http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=magic-revealed-cups-trick-found-to-be-more-effective-than-thought
- Gorilla in the Bronchi http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/gorilla-in-the-bronchi/
- Feathered Dino Follow Up http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/transition-denial-and-feathered-dinosaurs/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Puzzle: There are three switches downstairs. Each corresponds to one of the three light bulbs in the attic. You can not see the lights in the attic from where the switches are located. You can turn the switches on and off and leave them in any position. How would you identify which switch corresponds to which light bulb, if you are only allowed one trip upstairs?
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy Radiohalos proves young earth. By the way, where is the missing link? Still missing? Have a blessed day, and know that GOD still holds you in his heart. Enjoy your show very much, always amused when man tries to disprove the glory of GODS creation. Take care. Paul Lynnwood, WA
Interview
- Interview with Brian Wecht http://www.dailytech.com/Propellantless+Space+Drive+Called+EmDrive+Made+in+China/article29862.htm
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new review concludes that Vitamin C supplementation halves the incidence of the common cold. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD000980.pub4/abstract;jsessionid=DE22CBF8899F8609FE829A25BCF257A5.d03t04
- Item #2 Science New research finds that decision making continues subconsciously even when we have turned our attention to a new task. http://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2013/february/feb13_unconsciousthought.html
- Item #3 Fiction A recent study finds that African American women require twice the supplemental doses of vitamin D as do Caucasian women. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130212075117.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Nothing is so firmly believed as what is least known.' -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (1533-1592)