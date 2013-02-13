The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #398 - March 2nd, 2013

Interview with Jon Ronson
This Day in Skepticism: Compact Disc
News Items: Life Around Dying Stars, Ancient Lost Continent, Electronic Tattoos, Google Glass
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Ouch
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • March 2, 1983 Compact Disc players and discs are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had been available only in Japan before then.

News Items

  • Life Around Dying Stars http://phys.org/news/2013-02-future-evidence-extraterrestrial-life-dying.html#ajTabs
  • Ancient Lost Continent http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-21551149
  • Electronic Tattoos http://www.businessinsider.com/temporary-tattoos-could-make-electronic-telepathy-telekinesis-possible-2013-2
  • Google Glass http://www.google.com/glass/start/what-it-does/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Whistlepig

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: 'Ow!' Why do we say, 'Ow!'? Joe Shoults

Interview

  • Interview with Jon Ronson Recorded at CSICon 2012

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have developed an imaging system that can look through walls into a burning building and identify survivors that need rescuing. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-02/osoa-idh022613.php
  • Item #2 A new analysis finds that Spiderman’s webbing would have been strong enough to stop the commuter trains as depicted in the Spiderman 2 movie. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130225092040.htm
  • Item #3 Researchers discover a virus with an adaptive immune system. http://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/new-study-shows-viruses-can-have-immune-syste

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The world is much more interesting than any one discipline.” - Edward Tufte