Podcast #398 - March 2nd, 2013
Interview with Jon Ronson
This Day in Skepticism: Compact Disc
News Items: Life Around Dying Stars, Ancient Lost Continent, Electronic Tattoos, Google Glass
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Ouch
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 2, 1983 Compact Disc players and discs are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had been available only in Japan before then.
News Items
- Life Around Dying Stars http://phys.org/news/2013-02-future-evidence-extraterrestrial-life-dying.html#ajTabs
- Ancient Lost Continent http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-21551149
- Electronic Tattoos http://www.businessinsider.com/temporary-tattoos-could-make-electronic-telepathy-telekinesis-possible-2013-2
- Google Glass http://www.google.com/glass/start/what-it-does/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Whistlepig
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: 'Ow!' Why do we say, 'Ow!'? Joe Shoults
Interview
- Interview with Jon Ronson Recorded at CSICon 2012
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists have developed an imaging system that can look through walls into a burning building and identify survivors that need rescuing. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-02/osoa-idh022613.php
- Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that Spiderman’s webbing would have been strong enough to stop the commuter trains as depicted in the Spiderman 2 movie. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130225092040.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers discover a virus with an adaptive immune system. http://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/new-study-shows-viruses-can-have-immune-syste
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The world is much more interesting than any one discipline.” - Edward Tufte