Question #1: Magnet Hill

Dear Skeptic Rogues, I am a Software Engineer originally from Dominican Republic, I have been a listener of the show since 2010, and every week I am looking forward to a new SGU chapter. When I was a kid (I am 28) back in DR, a journalist made an investigation about a 'Magnetic Pole' in one remote corner of the country, Barahona, in the south east of the island. It always puzzle me.The place looks like a hill, however, everything you place in the ground 'rolls' in the opposite direction, uphill. All objects, no matter what material they are, the are pulled upwards.You can look at dozens of videos in youtube by searching the string 'polo magnetico barahona' (Magnetic Pole Barahona)The common and most simple explanation is that the place is an optical illusion. Is not that I do not believe it, I do not understand it.I have been looking for explanations, but none of them satisfy my curiosity. In my little research, I did't find any other place where this phenomena is happening. If you find an explanation to this phenomena I will appreciate it. Thanks in advance for your kind responses! Jonathan Nonon New York