Podcast #399 - March 9th, 2013
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Hans Christian Osted
News Items: HIV Cure, Mars Comet, Sirius UFOs
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Magnet Hill, Tourette Syndrome
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 9, 1851 Hans Christian Østed died. Ørsted was a Danish physicist and chemist who discovered current traveling along a wire could deflect a compass needle.
News Items
- HIV Cure http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/hiv-cure-game-changer/
- Mars Comet http://www.scienceworldreport.com/articles/5349/20130304/newly-discovered-comet-hit-mars-watch-two-others-near-earth.htm
- Sirius UFO http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lp9aOb04e20&list=PL6E8B33D9279BEF7B&index=1
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: STS 1 A man from Ukraine had three sons. The first son was named Rab, and he became a lawyer. The second son was named Ymra, and he became a soldier. The 3rd son became a sailor, so what was his name?
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Magnet Hill Dear Skeptic Rogues, I am a Software Engineer originally from Dominican Republic, I have been a listener of the show since 2010, and every week I am looking forward to a new SGU chapter. When I was a kid (I am 28) back in DR, a journalist made an investigation about a 'Magnetic Pole' in one remote corner of the country, Barahona, in the south east of the island. It always puzzle me.The place looks like a hill, however, everything you place in the ground 'rolls' in the opposite direction, uphill. All objects, no matter what material they are, the are pulled upwards.You can look at dozens of videos in youtube by searching the string 'polo magnetico barahona' (Magnetic Pole Barahona)The common and most simple explanation is that the place is an optical illusion. Is not that I do not believe it, I do not understand it.I have been looking for explanations, but none of them satisfy my curiosity. In my little research, I did't find any other place where this phenomena is happening. If you find an explanation to this phenomena I will appreciate it. Thanks in advance for your kind responses! Jonathan Nonon New York
- Question #2: Tourette I was recently in a discussion about Tourette Syndrome and, to get to get quickly to the point, minor forms of said syndrome. It was my assertion that minor forms where more akin to compulsion or in more extreme cases OCD, and that Tourette was specifically an extreme. I remember you touching shortly on this on the SGU and searched your Blogs to see if you had written anything more in depth, to no avail. I was hoping that you could give me a short rundown on the 'mechanics' to help me better understand what is going on with this phenomenon. If you would like to answer on the air I would be honored, but a small Email response is really all I am after here. Faithful listener, keep up the good work, etc. Woody
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Greater than 60% of upstream traffic is comprised of torrent files, while Netflix by itself represents 1/3 of peak download traffic. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-02/osoa-idh022613.php
- Item #2 Science Amazon.com benefitted from the popularity of the Yahoo search engine, which listed search results alphabetically. http://ca.finance.yahoo.com/photos/how-25-tech-companies-got-their-names-slideshow/amazon-holds-news-conference-photo--982673090.html
- Item #3 Science North America has the highest internet penetration at 78.6%, while Africa has the lowest at 15.6%. http://royal.pingdom.com/2013/01/16/internet-2012-in-numbers/
- Item #4 Fiction In 1999 Congressman Peter Schnell proposed House Bill 602P allowing the US postal service to charge a 5cent surcharge for each e-mail sent. The bill died in response to public outrage. http://urbanlegends.about.com/library/blemtax2.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Neither evolution nor creation qualifies as a scientific theory.' - Duane Gish