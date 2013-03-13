The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #400 - March 16th, 2013

This Day in Skepticism: Lawrence Oates
News Items: Meteorite Fossils, Duane Gish Dies, Acupuncture Meta-Analysis, Live to 150, Close Star Discovered
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • March 16, 1912, Historical badass Captain Lawrence Oates sacrifices himself for Scott's Terra Nova Expedition in the most badass way possible.

News Items

  • Meteorite Fossils http://phys.org/news/2013-03-astrobiologists-meteorite-space-algae.html
  • Duane Gish Dies http://ncse.com/news/2013/03/duane-t-gish-dies-0014753
  • Acupuncture Meta-Analysis http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/revenge-of-the-woo/ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-acupuncture-meta-analysis-low-back-pain/
  • Live to 150 http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2291254/New-drug-developed-using-compound-red-wine-help-humans-live-150.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Yvan

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study finds that those infected with HIV have no increase in mortality if they are well controlled on medication. - http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-03/wkh-nii031113.php
  • Item #2 Recently published research finds that screening colonoscopy did not increase survival. - http://www.utmb.edu/newsroom/article8352.aspx
  • Item #3 Engineers have built a self-healing integrated-circuit chip able to repair itself and resume function even after significant damage. - http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/03/130311173907.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Our inner weighing of evidence is not a careful mathematical calculation resulting in a probabilistic estimate of truth, but more like a whirlpool blending of the objective and the personal. The result is a set of beliefs - both conscious and unconscious - that guide us in interpreting all the events of our lives.' - Leonard Mlodinow