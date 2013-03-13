Podcast #400 - March 16th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Lawrence Oates
News Items: Meteorite Fossils, Duane Gish Dies, Acupuncture Meta-Analysis, Live to 150, Close Star Discovered
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 16, 1912, Historical badass Captain Lawrence Oates sacrifices himself for Scott's Terra Nova Expedition in the most badass way possible.
News Items
- Meteorite Fossils http://phys.org/news/2013-03-astrobiologists-meteorite-space-algae.html
- Duane Gish Dies http://ncse.com/news/2013/03/duane-t-gish-dies-0014753
- Acupuncture Meta-Analysis http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/revenge-of-the-woo/ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-acupuncture-meta-analysis-low-back-pain/
- Live to 150 http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2291254/New-drug-developed-using-compound-red-wine-help-humans-live-150.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Yvan
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that those infected with HIV have no increase in mortality if they are well controlled on medication. - http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-03/wkh-nii031113.php
- Item #2 Science Recently published research finds that screening colonoscopy did not increase survival. - http://www.utmb.edu/newsroom/article8352.aspx
- Item #3 Science Engineers have built a self-healing integrated-circuit chip able to repair itself and resume function even after significant damage. - http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/03/130311173907.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Our inner weighing of evidence is not a careful mathematical calculation resulting in a probabilistic estimate of truth, but more like a whirlpool blending of the objective and the personal. The result is a set of beliefs - both conscious and unconscious - that guide us in interpreting all the events of our lives.' - Leonard Mlodinow