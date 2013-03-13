Podcast #401 - March 23rd, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Pons and Fleischmann
News Items: Marshmallow Test, Bacteria Everywhere, Acupuncture HIV, Dr. Oz Sued, New Pope
Special Report: Why Worry?
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 23, 1989, Pons and Fleischmann announce the experimental production of 'N-Fusion', which was quickly labeled by the press as cold fusion.
News Items
- Marshmallow Test http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-marshmallow-test/
- Bacteria Everywhere http://www.foxnews.com/science/2013/03/15/intraterrestrials-life-thrives-in-ocean-floor/ http://www.latimes.com/news/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-mariana-trench-20130318,0,3824091.story?track=rss
- Acupuncture HIV http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/31/unlicensed-acupuncturist-hiv-infections-switzerland_n_1844403.html
- Dr. Oz Sued http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/nyc-lawsuit-filed-dr-oz-sleep-tip-18762403
- New Pope http://www.reuters.com/article/2013/03/13/us-pope-succession-idUSBRE92808520130313
Special Report
- Why Worry? http://motherboard.vice.com/blog/what-150-of-the-worlds-smartest-scientists-are-worried-about
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Voyager golden record
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have successfully tested a coal combustion process that extracts energy from coal without burning it while capturing 99% of the carbon dioxide produced. http://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ef400010s
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that eye injuries from laser pointers have been increasing, with over 500 reported cases in 2012 in the US. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/03/130320135929.htm http://www.laserpointersafety.com/perspectives/risks/risks.html
- Item #3 Science A recent analysis of published English-language books shows a steady trend toward decreasing use of emotional words throughout the 20th century. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0059030
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I appear as a skeptic, who believes that doubt is the great engine, the great fuel of all inquiry, all discovery and all innovation.' - Christopher Hitchens
Announcement
- NECSS Update eBay auction for SGU private recordin/NECSS VIP tickets: http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=151016886498 http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=151016885797