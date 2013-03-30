Podcast #402 - March 30th, 2013
Guest Rogue: Karl Withakay
This Day in Skepticism: Mary Whiton Calkins and Ellen Swallow Richards
News Items: Homeopathy Debate, Small Pterosaur, Fracking Earthquakes, Never Eat Again, Voyager at the Edge
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: More Than Gravity
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 30 On March 30, Happy birthday to Mary Whiton Calkins and happy death day to Ellen Swallow Richards. Two BAMF ladies for the price of one. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Whiton_Calkins http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ellen_Swallow_Richards
News Items
- Homeopathy Debate http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/debating-homeopathy-part-i/ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/debating-homeopathy-part-ii/
- Small Pterosaur http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/13/130321-vectidraco-daisymorrisae-pterosaurs-dinosaurs-science-animals/
- Fracking Earthquakes http://www.smh.com.au/world/oklahomas-biggest-quake-tied-to-fracking-20130327-2gu2u.html
- Never Eat Again http://www.vice.com/read/rob-rhinehart-no-longer-requires-food
- Voyager at the Edge http://www.agu.org/news/press/pr_archives/2013/2013-11.shtml
Who's That Noisy
- Why Worry> Answer to last week: Amanda Peet
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: More than Gravity I'm a friend of Rebecca's, a former CFI employee, and a huge fan of SGU, so let me start by thanking you for all that you do! My editor at Buffalo Spree magazine sent me a press release about two local scientists affiliated with Ecology and Environment, Inc. just outside of Buffalo, New York. They have apparently established something called the 'More than Gravity' theory. I did some Googling and had trouble finding anything about this that didn't seem to come right from the press release; if two local scientists are using a prominent Buffalo company to promote woo, I want to know about it and write about it; that said, if there's something to this I am obviously interested in covering that as well. Have you heard anything about this? Having no physics background I don't have a lot of frame of reference, but the lead to the press release prickled my skeptic senses: 'Through 50 years of research and observation, scientific and engineering experts, Gerhard and Kevin Neumaier, have developed a new theory that refutes the 400-year old assumptions currently held by the scientific community.' Any help you could give me would be much appreciated! Thanks, Julia Burke
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists report the discovery of new lizard species, tetrahymena, that exists in seven distinct sexes. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-03/uoc--rd032613.php
- Item #2 Science Nature recently reported that two counterfeit scientific journals successfully scammed hundreds of researchers out of author fees. http://www.nature.com/news/sham-journals-scam-authors-1.12681
- Item #3 Science New genetic evidence suggests that primates evolved trichromatic color vision while still nocturnal, rather than as an adaption to diurnal living, as previously believed. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-03/dc-tbe032613.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” ― Søren Kierkegaard