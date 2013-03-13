The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #403 - April 6th, 2013

Main Image for Episode 403
Interview with Ian O'Neill
This Day in Skepticism: Isaac Asimov
News Items: Fairy Circle Update, Zombie Parasites, Retraction Watch, Genetic Transistors, Prescribing Placebos
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • April 6 1992 Isaac Asimov Died

News Items

  • Fairy Circle Update http://www.livescience.com/28268-fairy-circle-mystery-solved.html
  • Zombie Parasites http://style.uk.msn.com/health/zombie-nation-the-outside-forces-controlling-human-brains
  • Retraction Watch http://retractionwatch.wordpress.com/2013/03/28/why-publishers-should-explain-why-papers-disappear-the-complicated-lewandowsky-study-saga/
  • Genetic Transistors http://www.interestingthings.net/2013/03/stanford-researchers-discover-genetic.html
  • Prescribing Placebos http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/do-97-of-uk-doctors-prescribe-placebos/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:

Interview

  • Interview with Ian O'Neill http://news.discovery.com/contributors/ian-oneill.htm Astronomer with PhD in Solar Physics, science producer for Discovery News

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study finds that wearing a special contact lens for even a single night can correct for loss of near vision in adults with presbyopia. http://journals.lww.com/optvissci/Fulltext/2013/04000/Refractive_Changes_From_Hyperopic_Orthokeratology.3.aspx
  • Item #2 New research finds that most fame is not fleeting – people who become famous tend to stay famous for years or decades. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/03/130328075537.htm
  • Item #3 Researchers analyzing the fossil record find that thousands of Pacific island bird species went extinct following first contact with Europeans. http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2013/03/19/1216511110

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week Message: From Michael Pollan's 'The Botany of Desire' 'Design in nature is but a concatenation of accidents, culled by natural selection until the result is so beautiful or effective as to seem a miracle of purpose.'