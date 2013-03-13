Podcast #403 - April 6th, 2013
Interview with Ian O'Neill
This Day in Skepticism: Isaac Asimov
News Items: Fairy Circle Update, Zombie Parasites, Retraction Watch, Genetic Transistors, Prescribing Placebos
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: Isaac Asimov
News Items: Fairy Circle Update, Zombie Parasites, Retraction Watch, Genetic Transistors, Prescribing Placebos
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- April 6 1992 Isaac Asimov Died
News Items
- Fairy Circle Update http://www.livescience.com/28268-fairy-circle-mystery-solved.html
- Zombie Parasites http://style.uk.msn.com/health/zombie-nation-the-outside-forces-controlling-human-brains
- Retraction Watch http://retractionwatch.wordpress.com/2013/03/28/why-publishers-should-explain-why-papers-disappear-the-complicated-lewandowsky-study-saga/
- Genetic Transistors http://www.interestingthings.net/2013/03/stanford-researchers-discover-genetic.html
- Prescribing Placebos http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/do-97-of-uk-doctors-prescribe-placebos/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Interview
- Interview with Ian O'Neill http://news.discovery.com/contributors/ian-oneill.htm Astronomer with PhD in Solar Physics, science producer for Discovery News
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that wearing a special contact lens for even a single night can correct for loss of near vision in adults with presbyopia. http://journals.lww.com/optvissci/Fulltext/2013/04000/Refractive_Changes_From_Hyperopic_Orthokeratology.3.aspx
- Item #2 Science New research finds that most fame is not fleeting – people who become famous tend to stay famous for years or decades. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/03/130328075537.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers analyzing the fossil record find that thousands of Pacific island bird species went extinct following first contact with Europeans. http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2013/03/19/1216511110
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Message: From Michael Pollan's 'The Botany of Desire' 'Design in nature is but a concatenation of accidents, culled by natural selection until the result is so beautiful or effective as to seem a miracle of purpose.'