Podcast #404 - April 13th, 2013
Live from NECSS 2013
Guest Rogue: Cathleen Carr
This Day in Skepticism: Apollo 13
Remembering Perry
News Items: Conspiracy Survey, Misused Scientific Terms, New Type of Supernova, Vaccines Make You Gay, Anti-Vaccine Propaganda on Twitter
Science or Fiction
Live Q&Q: Effects of Alcohol, Online Health Information, Art and Science
This Day in Skepticism
- April 13, 1970 Apollo 13 Mishap
Remembering Perry
- Remembering Perry Perry DeAngelis 8/22/1963 - 8/19/2007
News Items
- Conspiracy Survey http://www.theatlanticwire.com/national/2013/04/12-million-americans-believe-lizard-people-run-our-country/63799/
- Misused Scientific Terms http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=just-a-theory-7-misused-science-words
- New Type of Supernova http://www.space.com/20399-mini-supernovas-star-explosions.html
- Vaccines Make You Gay http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/04/01/vaccines-produce-homosexuality-gay-gian-paolo-vanoli_n_2992953.html
- Anti-Vaccine Propaganda on Twitter http://esciencenews.com/articles/2013/04/05/on.twitter.anti.vaccination.sentiments.spread.more.easily.pro.vaccination.sentiments
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A team of scientists have discovered a method for extracting large amounts of hydrogen from any plant. http://www.renewableenergyworld.com/rea/news/article/2013/04/breakthrough-in-hydrogen-fuel-production-could-revolutionize-alternative-energy-market
- Item #2 Science A newly published model predicts that the world population will stabilize around 2050. http://sim.sagepub.com/content/89/2/192.abstract?rss=1
- Item #3 Fiction A review of online learning concludes it is about 60% as effective as face-to-face learning. http://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2013/04/online-learning-its-different/
Live Q&A
- Question #1: Effects of Alcohol What are the effects of alcohol on the brain?
- Question #2: Online Health Informatinon How to deal with patients who find misleading health information online.
- Question #3: Art and Science What are the similarities between art and science?
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is so awesome. It is breathtaking and mind-blowing, intertwining and unifying; and sometimes it's just a little bit crazy. The discoveries we make about our world are incredibly humbling. They move us forward and have the potential to benefit all of mankind.' - Clara Ma