Podcast #405 - April 20th, 2013
Guest Rogues: Jon Ronson and Simon Singh
This Day in Skepticism
- April 20, 1535 First sundog painting
Special Report
- Simon Singh's New Book Mathematics of the Simpsons
News Items
- Bitcoins http://techcrunch.com/2013/04/13/beyond-the-bitcoin-bubble/
- Internet Criminals http://www.guardian.co.uk/profile/jonronson
- BRAIN Project http://www.nytimes.com/2013/02/18/science/project-seeks-to-build-map-of-human-brain.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0
- Evidence of Dark Matter http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2013/14apr_ams/
- Hallucinating Music http://esciencenews.com/articles/2013/04/04/hallucinations.musical.notation.new.paper.neurology.journal.brain.oliver.sacks
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new cancer treatment being tested on mice shows no side effects – the treatment attacks only cancer cells and leaves the neighboring healthy cells alone. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/04/130403131354.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A comparative biology study shows the life expectancy of a mouse can double from 4 years to 8 years with an infusion of stem cells from the naked mole rat. http://www.nia.nih.gov/health/publication/aging-under-microscope/whats-good-mice-good-men
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed a means of allowing the thoughts of a person to control the movements of a mouse. http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn23343-interspecies-telepathy-human-thoughts-make-rat-move.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Still, our knowledge of the planets was meager, and where ignorance lurks, so too do the frontiers of discovery and imagination.”- Neil deGrasse Tyson