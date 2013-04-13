Item #1 Fiction Fiction Scientists have developed a vaccine that can reduce the risk of developing autism in high-risk infants by over 20%. http://www.uoguelph.ca/news/2013/04/guelph_scientis_1.html

Item #2 Science Science A study finds that medical interns spend only 12% of their time with patients, while spending 40% of their time at computers. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/04/130423135716.htm