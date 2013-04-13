Podcast #406 - April 27th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Samuel Morse
News Items: Mars One, Bomb Detector Fraud, TED and Chopra, Creationism and Dinosaurs
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bitcoin Follow Up
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 27, 1791 Birth of Samuel Morse
News Items
- Mars One http://www.popsci.com/science/article/2013-04/apply-now-one-way-trip-mars
- Bomb Detector Fraud http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-22266051
- TED and Chopra http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/confusing-standards-for-censorship-chopra-edition/
- Creationism and Dinosaurs http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2013/04/21/aclu-to-kansas-school-district-cancel-creationist-assemblies-about-dinosaurs/?utm_source=feedly
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Puzzle for last week
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Bitcoin Follow Up Corrections and further analysis of Bitcoin
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists have developed a vaccine that can reduce the risk of developing autism in high-risk infants by over 20%. http://www.uoguelph.ca/news/2013/04/guelph_scientis_1.html
- Item #2 Science A study finds that medical interns spend only 12% of their time with patients, while spending 40% of their time at computers. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/04/130423135716.htm
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that over 50% of products recalled by the FDA between 2004 and 2012 because they probably would “cause serious adverse health consequences or death” were dietary supplements. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/04/130418124907.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Education is the path from cocky ignorance to miserable uncertainty.” - Mark Twain