The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #406 - April 27th, 2013

Main Image for Episode 406
This Day in Skepticism: Samuel Morse
News Items: Mars One, Bomb Detector Fraud, TED and Chopra, Creationism and Dinosaurs
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bitcoin Follow Up
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • April 27, 1791 Birth of Samuel Morse

News Items

  • Mars One http://www.popsci.com/science/article/2013-04/apply-now-one-way-trip-mars
  • Bomb Detector Fraud http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-22266051
  • TED and Chopra http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/confusing-standards-for-censorship-chopra-edition/
  • Creationism and Dinosaurs http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2013/04/21/aclu-to-kansas-school-district-cancel-creationist-assemblies-about-dinosaurs/?utm_source=feedly

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Puzzle for last week

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Bitcoin Follow Up Corrections and further analysis of Bitcoin

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have developed a vaccine that can reduce the risk of developing autism in high-risk infants by over 20%. http://www.uoguelph.ca/news/2013/04/guelph_scientis_1.html
  • Item #2 A study finds that medical interns spend only 12% of their time with patients, while spending 40% of their time at computers. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/04/130423135716.htm
  • Item #3 A new study finds that over 50% of products recalled by the FDA between 2004 and 2012 because they probably would “cause serious adverse health consequences or death” were dietary supplements. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/04/130418124907.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Education is the path from cocky ignorance to miserable uncertainty.” - Mark Twain