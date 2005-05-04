Podcast #407 - May 4th, 2013
Mystery Guest
SGU 8 year Anniversary
News Items: Funding Science, Curse Scam, Fusion Reactor, Einstein Still Correct
Oblivion Review
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Is SETI Science
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 4th, 2005 SGU records it's first episode
News Items
- Funding Science http://news.sciencemag.org/scienceinsider/2013/04/us-lawmaker-proposes-new-criteri-1.html
- Curse Scam http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2013/04/23/con-artists-tormenting-chinese-immigrants-in-brooklyn-with-cash-or-curse-scam/
- ITER - Fusion Reactor http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-13bn-iter-project-makes-breakthrough-in-the-quest-for-nuclear-fusion-a-solution-to-climate-change-and-an-age-of-clean-cheap-energy-8590480.html
- Einstein Still Correct http://m.cbsnews.com/fullstory.rbml?catid=57581682&feed_id=null&videofeed=null
Special Report
- Oblivion Review The Rogues take a skeptical look at Oblivion the movie.
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Is SETI Science Hi, guys! Got a question for you: do you consider the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence to be science or pseudoscience? I recently got into an online debate and found myself in the minority because I maintained that the central thesis -- that if intelligent life exists somewhere out there in the greater universe, we would be able to recognize it based upon patterns in radio waves -- is not falsifiable. It seems to me that there could be three reasons why, if we turn our telescopes in any specific direction, we would not find patterns in the radio waves: 1 -- there's nothing there, 2 -- there's something there but they haven't yet developed the technology to create those patterns, or 3 -- we're looking for the wrong things. It would seem to me that the only way to truly falsify SETI, we'd need to map quite literally every body in the universe and rule them out one by one and say that they don't have anything there in terms of extraterrestrial intelligence. Unlike other complex hypotheses that are limited by available technologies, I'm not convinced that the task of mapping the universe is even possible, even with a sufficiently advanced technology. What do you think? Am I missing something? I'm not trying to argue that the endeavor of SETI is a waste of time or energy, but I'm just not sold on it qualifying as genuine science. Thanks! Jim Phynn Horsham, PA
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Although not the longest river in the world, the Amazon is the biggest, containing more water than the next 10 largest rivers combined. http://primaryfacts.com/408/amazon-river-facts-and-information/
- Item #2 Fiction Although not the threat often portrayed in film, schools of red-bellied piranha will occasionally feed on large animals and are responsible for about 20 human deaths per year. http://www.livescience.com/6426-reality-river-monsters.html
- Item #3 Science The Amazon contains more fish species than the Atlantic Ocean. http://rainforests.mongabay.com/amazon/fish.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” - William Butler Yeats