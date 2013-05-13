Podcast #408 - May 11th, 2013
Interview with Don McLeroy
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Sylvia Browne Wrong Again, Cosmic Rays and Lightening, Cicada Return
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- May 11, 1960 FDA announced its approval of the use of Enovid, the first commercial oral contraceptive.
News Items
- Sylvia Browne Wrong Again http://www.deathandtaxesmag.com/198315/psychic-sylvia-browne-told-amanda-berrys-mother-she-was-dead/
- Cosmic Rays and Lightening http://phys.org/news/2013-05-russian-evidence-notion-lightning-cosmic.html
- Cicadas Return http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_SCI_CICADA_INVASION?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2013-05-06-14-19-13
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Alexander Graham Bell
Interview
- Interview with Don McLeroy http://www.therevisionariesmovie.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that men who marry younger women are less intelligent, less attractive, and less wealthy than men who marry women closer in age. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/05/130506114052.htm
- Item #2 Science Researchers have developed an intelligent nano-network drug release system that can effectively control blood sugar in diabetics for one week from a single injection. http://news.ncsu.edu/releases/gu-insulin-2013/
- Item #3 Fiction New evidence suggests that toothbrushes are a major source of outbreaks of strep throat and other respiratory infections. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/05/130504163304.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “For all its beauty, honesty, and effectiveness at improving the human condition, science demands a terrible price—that we accept what experiments tell us about the universe, whether we like it or not. It’s about consensus and teamwork and respectful critical argument, working with, and through, natural law. It requires that we utter, frequently, those hateful words—‘I might be wrong.’” - David Brin