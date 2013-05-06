Podcast #409 - May 18th, 2013
Interview with Heather Berlin
This Day in Skepticism: Nicholas II
News Items: Your Senses in Space, Talking Plants, Flowing Glass
Book Review: Ender's Game
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heaters, Atacama Specimen
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 18 1896 1300 people were trampled to death at a celebration for Nicholas II when a rumor spread that there wasn't enough beer and pretzels for everyone.
News Items
- Your Senses in Space http://www.dvice.com/2013-5-11/how-does-space-affect-your-senses-astronaut-explains
- Talking Plants http://cosmiclog.nbcnews.com/_news/2013/05/06/18090369-how-plants-respond-to-positive-vibes-talking-mechanism-is-a-mystery?lite
- Flowing Glass http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/13/130513-fossil-amber-glass-transition-chemistry-science/
Book Review
- Book Review Ender's Game
Who's That Noisy
- Why Worry? Answer to last week: Desert Rain Frog
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Water Heaters What is the proper temperature for a home water heater?
- Question #2: Atacama Specimen We received many questions about the 6 inch alleged alien known as the Atacama Specimen.
Interview
- Interview with Heather Berlin http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._A._Berlin
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Corn and celery are both members of the Zea genus. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maize
- Item #2 Science Cauliflower, mustard and turnip are all members of the same genus, Brassica. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cruciferous_vegetables
- Item #3 Science Tomatoes and potatoes are both members of the same genus, Solanum. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-05/pp-dpg051413.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Every kid starts out as a natural-born scientist, and then we beat it out of them. A few trickle through the system with their wonder and enthusiasm for science intact.” —Carl Sagan