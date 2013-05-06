The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #409 - May 18th, 2013

Main Image for Episode 409
Interview with Heather Berlin
This Day in Skepticism: Nicholas II
News Items: Your Senses in Space, Talking Plants, Flowing Glass
Book Review: Ender's Game
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heaters, Atacama Specimen
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • May 18 1896 1300 people were trampled to death at a celebration for Nicholas II when a rumor spread that there wasn't enough beer and pretzels for everyone.

News Items

  • Your Senses in Space http://www.dvice.com/2013-5-11/how-does-space-affect-your-senses-astronaut-explains
  • Talking Plants http://cosmiclog.nbcnews.com/_news/2013/05/06/18090369-how-plants-respond-to-positive-vibes-talking-mechanism-is-a-mystery?lite
  • Flowing Glass http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/13/130513-fossil-amber-glass-transition-chemistry-science/

Book Review

  • Book Review Ender's Game

Who's That Noisy

  • Why Worry? Answer to last week: Desert Rain Frog

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Water Heaters What is the proper temperature for a home water heater?
  • Question #2: Atacama Specimen We received many questions about the 6 inch alleged alien known as the Atacama Specimen.

Interview

  • Interview with Heather Berlin http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._A._Berlin

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Corn and celery are both members of the Zea genus. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maize
  • Item #2 Cauliflower, mustard and turnip are all members of the same genus, Brassica. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cruciferous_vegetables
  • Item #3 Tomatoes and potatoes are both members of the same genus, Solanum. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-05/pp-dpg051413.php

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Every kid starts out as a natural-born scientist, and then we beat it out of them. A few trickle through the system with their wonder and enthusiasm for science intact.” —Carl Sagan