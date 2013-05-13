Question #2: Creationist Interview

Hi, my name is Frank, I have been listening to the Podcast for the past year and love the show and would like to thank you for making my 4:30 am gym visits fun and interesting. I am a mechanical engineer, and work for a MEP consulting firm and specialize in healthcare, laboratory and high-rise and skyscraper design. At full disclosure, I am also a Christian. I just listened to Pod Case 408, the Don Mcleroy Interview, I very much enjoyed it, but it was painful to listen to. Don presented no hard facts or studies and kept presenting his interpretation of popular books. When I design a building, I start with the prevailing laws, building codes and standards and base all my design and calculations on a foundation of fluid dynamics, heat transfer and strength of materials. At the end of the day, I have to be able to defend my design, I could never simply depend on a popular engineering rule of thumb. I love the Podcast, but honestly, Don may not have been a great choice, he failed to argue his case from any solid studies. Is there anyone out there who can argue the side of intelligent design by presenting potentially hard facts and studies? I believe in evolution, but would love to here a solid discussion presenting both sides. Thank you Frank Denisi Boston