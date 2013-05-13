Podcast #410 - May 25th, 2013
Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders
This Day in Skepticism: Geek Pride Day
News Items: McCormick Sentenced, Meteroid Hits Moon, DSM-5, Placenta Madness
Who's that Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heater Followup, McLeroy Interview
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 25 Geek Pride Day
News Items
- McCormick Sentenced http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-22380368
- Meteroid hits Moon http://www.space.com/21197-moon-crash-meteor-impact-explosion.html
- DSM-5 http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-genetics-of-mental-illness/ http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/dsm-5-and-the-fight-for-the-heart-of-psychiatry/
- Placenta Madness http://inhabitat.com/lotus-birth-recommends-keeping-babys-umbilical-cord-and-placenta-attached-for-days/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Puzzle: A bank teller made a mistake today. The teller switched the dollars and cents when they cashed a check for Mrs. Jones, giving her dollars instead of cents and cents instead of dollars. After buying a newspaper for 5 cents, Mrs. Jones realized that she had remaining exactly twice as much as the original check. What was the amount of the original check?
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Water Heaters Follow Up
- Question #2: Creationist Interview Hi, my name is Frank, I have been listening to the Podcast for the past year and love the show and would like to thank you for making my 4:30 am gym visits fun and interesting. I am a mechanical engineer, and work for a MEP consulting firm and specialize in healthcare, laboratory and high-rise and skyscraper design. At full disclosure, I am also a Christian. I just listened to Pod Case 408, the Don Mcleroy Interview, I very much enjoyed it, but it was painful to listen to. Don presented no hard facts or studies and kept presenting his interpretation of popular books. When I design a building, I start with the prevailing laws, building codes and standards and base all my design and calculations on a foundation of fluid dynamics, heat transfer and strength of materials. At the end of the day, I have to be able to defend my design, I could never simply depend on a popular engineering rule of thumb. I love the Podcast, but honestly, Don may not have been a great choice, he failed to argue his case from any solid studies. Is there anyone out there who can argue the side of intelligent design by presenting potentially hard facts and studies? I believe in evolution, but would love to here a solid discussion presenting both sides. Thank you Frank Denisi Boston
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research finds that vitamin C can effectively kill even highly drug resistant tuberculosis bacteria. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2013/05/22/study.finds.vitamin.c.can.kill.drug.resistant.tb
- Item #2 Fiction A new analysis finds that the US has enough land and water resources to grow enough algae for biofuel to meet 100% of our fuel needs. http://www.pnnl.gov/news/release.aspx?id=986
- Item #3 Science A recent study finds that bed sharing increases the risk of cot death, or sudden infant death syndrome, by fivefold. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/05/130520185422.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'What do you think science is? There's nothing magical about science. It is simply a systematic way for carefully and thoroughly observing nature and using consistent logic to evaluate results. Which part of that exactly do you disagree with? Do you disagree with being thorough? Using careful observation? Being systematic? Or using consistent logic?' - Steven Novella http://www.reddit.com/r/atheism/comments/1erg2m/whenever_my_family_says_science_just_makes_things/