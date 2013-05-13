Podcast #411 - June 1st, 2013
Interview with Vijay Dewan and Scott Thurman
This Day in Skepticism: Cosmic Background Radiation
News Items: Mermaids, Angelina Jolie, Prosopagnosia, Flying Car
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Raw Honey
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 1 1965 Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson discover the background radiation of the Big Bang.
News Items
- Mermaids http://press.discovery.com/us/apl/press-releases/2013/be-afraidbe-very-afraid-animal-planets-monste-2444/
- Angelina Jolie's Double MAstectomy http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2013/05/15/quack-view-of-preventing-breast-cancer-versus-reality/
- Flying Car http://www.theregister.co.uk/2013/05/13/terrafugia_tfx_followup/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Last Week's Puzzle: A bank teller made a mistake today. The teller switched the dollars and cents when they cashed a check for Mrs. Jones, giving her dollars instead of cents and cents instead of dollars. After buying a newspaper for 5 cents, Mrs. Jones realized that she had remaining exactly twice as much as the original check. What was the amount of the original check?
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Raw Honey Something I've been hearing about a lot lately (and, living in Portland, that means every day), is that raw honey is of great benefit to the health. Everything from being a cancer cure (obviously bullshit) to a treatment for allergies (somewhat less obvious). While I have heard of its topical antibiotic properties and its use as a cough suppresant and relief for a sore throat, I wasn't sure how much of what is said about honey is actually true. Would the SGU have any insight? Adam Dietrich United States
Interview
- Interview with Vijay Dewan (producer) and Scott Thurman (director). The Revisionaries
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Lucihormetica luckae - A new species of cockroach that glows in the dark has been identified, but may already be extinct. http://top10species.org/Lightning_Roaches1.html
- Item #2 Fiction Chondrocladia lyra - A large harp-shaped carnivorous sponge that feeds on fish and crustaceans has been discovered in the Pacific. http://top10species.org/Lyre_Sponge1.html
- Item #3 Science Paedophryne amanuensis - The world’s smallest vertebrate has been discovered – a 7mm frog from New Guinea. http://top10species.org/Smallest_Vertebrate.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Whenever a theory appears to you as the only possible one, take this as a sign that you have neither understood the theory nor the problem which it was intended to solve. Karl Popper