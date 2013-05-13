Question #1: Raw Honey

Something I've been hearing about a lot lately (and, living in Portland, that means every day), is that raw honey is of great benefit to the health. Everything from being a cancer cure (obviously bullshit) to a treatment for allergies (somewhat less obvious). While I have heard of its topical antibiotic properties and its use as a cough suppresant and relief for a sore throat, I wasn't sure how much of what is said about honey is actually true. Would the SGU have any insight? Adam Dietrich United States