To not allow people to get caught up in modernity and shallowness and to always remind Jews that we are still in mourning, religious Jews, when building a new house, leave a portion of one of the walls unfinished, generally opposite the entrance, exposing the exterior rustic brick wall to remind us every time we walk in the door of the temple that was destroyed and how we are in constant mourning over it.

Even during the most happy of occasions, like weddings, religious Jews feel the need to temper the mood and, once again, remind us that things aren't all that good and we should take it down a notch. This is accomplished by the groom, after exchanging vows, smashing a glass under his feet to halt the jubilation and to symbolize loss and misery.