Podcast #413 - June 15th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: First Blood Transfusion
News Items: Vaccine Refusal, Seeing Ultraviolet, Ape Feet, Elizabeth I a Man?
Special Report: Don McLeroy Follow Up
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Living on Sunshine
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 15 1667 The first human blood transfusion is administered by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys.
News Items
- Vaccine Refusal http://www.registerguard.com/rg/news/local/29982343-75/bill-parents-immunizations-opt-oregon.html.csp
- Seeing Ultraviolet http://www.komar.org/faq/colorado-cataract-surgery-crystalens/ultra-violet-color-glow/
- Ape Feet http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-22728014
- Elizabeth I a Man? http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2337774/Is-proof-Virgin-Queen-imposter-drag-Shocking-new-theory-Elizabeth-I-unearthed-historic-manuscripts.html?ito=feeds-newsxml
Special Report
- Follow Up on Don McLeroy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/final-response-from-don-mcleroy/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Anne Sullivan
Questions and Emails
- Living on Sunshine Seattle woman attempts to live on sunlight water Thought you guys might find this interesting. It will be interesting if she admits failure or fakes it. http://q13fox.com/2013/06/05/seattle-woman-attempts-to-live-on-sunlight-water/#axzz2VSmso96j Neil Canada
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that only 5% of people properly wash their hands after using the bathroom. http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2013/eww-only-5-percent-wash-hands-correctly/
- Item #2 Science Researchers find that 35% of designated drivers still drank alcohol, most to the point of impairing their driving. http://news.ufl.edu/2013/06/10/designated-drivers/
- Item #3 Fiction Despite being mandatory in some hospitals, less than 50% of health care workers received the flu vaccine in 2012. http://www.cdc.gov/flu/healthcareworkers.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.' ---Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.