Podcast #414 - June 22nd, 2013
Interview with Daniel Loxton
This Day in Skepticism
- June 22, 1783 A poisonous cloud caused by the eruption of the Laki volcano in Iceland reaches Le Havre in France.
News Items
- Osteoarthritis http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/knee-osteoarthritis-thumbs-down-for-acupuncture-and-glucosamine/
- Patenting DNA http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-22895161
- Foot Fungus http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/350599/description/Foot_fungi_a_thriving_diverse_community
- Chinese Fake Alien http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/china/10115832/Chinese-farmer-jailed-for-making-a-rubber-alien.html
- New Type of Star http://www.eso.org/public/news/eso1326/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week will be revealed in an upcoming show
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Can We Know Everything I have been listening to the show for 4 years and although I have always been a sceptic I have learnt a great deal from your show. I would like to hear the rogues view on whether science has the potential to explain the physical world in such a way that we understand everything. Is there a limit to what we can comprehend? For example a dog has no concept of quantum gravity and wouldn’t ask the question of himself “Is space-time fundamentally continuous or discrete?” We have gone from asking ourselves how to grow food to “why is there far more matter than antimatter in the observable universe?” Our brain appears finite in capacity so I would assume that would limit our ability to understand the world around us. Reaching a limit at some stage seems inevitable. Or will our brains develop as we need to solve increasingly more difficult questions, after all our brains appear not to need to store every bit of information we discover perhaps more the ability to solve a problem, and the capacity to grasp the variables at that time. I could be wrong though. Your opinions would be greatly appreciated and interesting. Mark Dennehy Melbourne
Interview
- Interview with Daniel Loxton About his new book: Abominable Science
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction New fossil evidence reveals the presence of kangaroo ancestors 25 million years ago in what is now Europe. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/06/130612173326.htm
- Item #2 Science Researchers find that male guppies can reproduce up to 10 months after they have died. http://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/15806
- Item #3 Science Scientists have discovered a material that gets larger under pressure, in apparent defiance of the laws of physics. http://www.anl.gov/articles/discovery-new-material-state-counterintuitive-laws-physics
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Everybody has opinions: I have them, you have them. And we are all told from the moment we open our eyes, that everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. Well, that’s horsepuckey, of course. We are not entitled to our opinions; we are entitled to our informed opinions. Without research, without background, without understanding, it’s nothing' - Harlan Ellison