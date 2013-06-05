Podcast #415 - June 29th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Roy Wolford
News Items: Podcasting Patent, Class System in Mice, Anti-GMO Pseudoscience, Skunk Ape
Special Report: GyroStim and Science Journalism
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Staticman
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 29 happy birthday to Dr. Roy Wolford, calorie restriction pioneer and Biosphere 2 inhabitant: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Walford
News Items
- Podcasting Patent http://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-06-05/company-sues-tech-giants-claiming-podcast-patent-breach/4735786
- Class System in Mice http://www.universityherald.com/articles/3575/20130617/mice-big-brother-setup-develop-social-structures.htm
- Anti-GMO Pseudoscience http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/once-more-bad-science-in-the-service-of-anti-gmo-activism/
- Skunk Ape http://miami.cbslocal.com/2013/06/14/man-claims-he-spotted-floridas-elusive-skunk-ape/
Special Report
- Gyrostim and Science Journalism http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/science-journalism/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer pending
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Staticman Hey guys! Thanks for the show. I've been listening for years now and it's by far and away my favorite podcast. I was wondering if you heard about Static Man reported in Australia. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/4252692.stm Sounds like balderdash to me, but who knows maybe it's a new Scientology superpower. Keep up the excellent work, Damian Tinkey Marlboro, NY
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers at MIT have developed a transistor that is switched by a single photon. http://www.nature.com/news/light-flips-transistor-switch-1.13178
- Item #2 Science Geologists have found evidence for a new subduction zone forming near Portugal which may indicate the beginning of the next phase of continental movements in which Europe will move towards North America. http://geology.gsapubs.org/content/early/2013/06/05/G34100.1
- Item #3 Fiction A new study of whole body vibration therapy finds that it produced significant weight loss in obese subjects, who lost on average 10% of their body mass in 12 weeks. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/06/130617110929.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Data is not information, information is not knowledge, knowledge is not wisdom, wisdom is not truth,” —Robert Royar (1994) paraphrasing Frank Zappa’s (1979) anadiplosis in the song 'Packard Goose'