Podcast #416 - July 6th, 2013
Guest Rogue: Randall Snyder
This Day in Skepticism: Pasteur
Special Report: Leaving Mormonism
News Items: Crop Circles in History, Constructing Morality
Movie Review: World War Z
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Patent Troll Follow Up
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- July 6, 1885 Pasteur injects the first rabies vaccine.
Special Report
- Leaving Mormonism Ex-Mormon and guest rogue, Randall Snyder, discusses his experience.
News Items
- Crop Circles in History http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2013/01/29/crop-circles--no-hoax-historian-google-earth-new-1945-overlay_n_2572524.html
- Constructing Morality http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/mind-and-morality/
Movie Review
- Movie Review World War Z
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer will be revealed next week
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Podcast Patent http://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130603/12283823298/planet-money-takes-podcasting-patent-troll.shtml
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The Cheetah genus, Acinonyx, is the oldest of the extant big cats, dating back about 11 million years. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheetah
- Item #2 Fiction Cheetahs make several vocalizations, including a warning roar that is often mistaken for that of a lion, which they use to scare larger predators from their kills. http://www.wildcatsworld.org/cheetah.html
- Item #3 Science A recent study using gps enabled tracking collars clocked cheetah hunting speeds at up to 58 mph (93 kmh). http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v498/n7453/full/nature12295.html
- Item #4 Science The name “cheetah” comes from an Indian word meaning “spotted one.” http://www.outtoafrica.nl/animals/engcheetah.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The pursuit of truth in science transcends national boundaries. It takes us beyond hatred and anger and fear. It is the best of us.' -Arthur Eddington