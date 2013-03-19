Podcast #417 - July 13th, 2013
Interview with Paul Offit
This Day in Skepticism: Carl Zimmer and Erno Rubik
News Items: Seeing Through Walls, First in Flight, Tylenol and Fear, Spinning Pharoah
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Head Transplant
Science or Fiction
- July 13 Happy birthday to Carl Zimmer and Erno Rubik.
News Items
- Seeing Through Walls http://phys.org/news/2013-06-low-power-wi-fi-tracks-movementeven-walls.html
- First in Flight http://www.npr.org/2013/03/19/174634237/historian-propels-connecticut-to-claim-first-in-flight
- Tylenol and Fear http://psychcentral.com/news/2013/04/17/acetaminophen-seems-to-ease-some-existential-fears/53821.html
- Spinning Pharoah http://www.bubblews.com/news/709015-statue-spinning-in-its-own-a-sign-of-pharoah-cursed
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answers given to last three weeks
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Head Transplant Hi Rogues, you already know everyone loves you, so I'll skip to the point. I recently listened to a podcast dedicated to an often forgotten Skeptic, H.P. Lovecraft. (www.hppodcraft.com). In listening to the episode devoted to 'Herbert West: Re-animator', they mentioned historical experiments where animal heads were transplanted to other bodies, and survived. This set off a ping on my SkepDAR, and I researched it further. (Read: Wikipedia) I found reference to a journal article in Surgical Neurology International, in which the author claims to lay the ground-work for the first successful surgical transplant of a human head. As a lay-person, it seems like a plausible medical intervention. That being said, I'd love to hear the SGU tackle both the plausibility of the procedure and the ramifications such a procedure could have on our society. Could this be the key to Bob's immortality? Russ Bisschop Didsbury, AB, Canada
Interview
- Interview with Paul Offit http://paul-offit.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science For the first time researchers have identified a single gene producing a single mRNA that encodes for two separate proteins. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/07/130703120554.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A new analysis of worldwide copper resources indicates that we will pass peak copper production within 30 years. http://phys.org/news/2013-07-millennia-copper-peak.html
- Item #3 Science New research finds that some species of hawkmoths produce ultrasound from their genitals probably to jam echolocation from predatory bats. http://news.ufl.edu/2013/07/03/hawkmoth-ultrasound/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I believe that all clear-minded people should remain two things throughout their lifetimes: Curious and teachable.' Roger Ebert