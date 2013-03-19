The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #417 - July 13th, 2013

Main Image for Episode 417
Interview with Paul Offit
This Day in Skepticism: Carl Zimmer and Erno Rubik
News Items: Seeing Through Walls, First in Flight, Tylenol and Fear, Spinning Pharoah
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Head Transplant
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • July 13 Happy birthday to Carl Zimmer and Erno Rubik.

News Items

  • Seeing Through Walls http://phys.org/news/2013-06-low-power-wi-fi-tracks-movementeven-walls.html
  • First in Flight http://www.npr.org/2013/03/19/174634237/historian-propels-connecticut-to-claim-first-in-flight
  • Tylenol and Fear http://psychcentral.com/news/2013/04/17/acetaminophen-seems-to-ease-some-existential-fears/53821.html
  • Spinning Pharoah http://www.bubblews.com/news/709015-statue-spinning-in-its-own-a-sign-of-pharoah-cursed

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answers given to last three weeks

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Head Transplant Hi Rogues, you already know everyone loves you, so I'll skip to the point. I recently listened to a podcast dedicated to an often forgotten Skeptic, H.P. Lovecraft. (www.hppodcraft.com). In listening to the episode devoted to 'Herbert West: Re-animator', they mentioned historical experiments where animal heads were transplanted to other bodies, and survived. This set off a ping on my SkepDAR, and I researched it further. (Read: Wikipedia) I found reference to a journal article in Surgical Neurology International, in which the author claims to lay the ground-work for the first successful surgical transplant of a human head. As a lay-person, it seems like a plausible medical intervention. That being said, I'd love to hear the SGU tackle both the plausibility of the procedure and the ramifications such a procedure could have on our society. Could this be the key to Bob's immortality? Russ Bisschop Didsbury, AB, Canada

Interview

  • Interview with Paul Offit http://paul-offit.com/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 For the first time researchers have identified a single gene producing a single mRNA that encodes for two separate proteins. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/07/130703120554.htm
  • Item #2 A new analysis of worldwide copper resources indicates that we will pass peak copper production within 30 years. http://phys.org/news/2013-07-millennia-copper-peak.html
  • Item #3 New research finds that some species of hawkmoths produce ultrasound from their genitals probably to jam echolocation from predatory bats. http://news.ufl.edu/2013/07/03/hawkmoth-ultrasound/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I believe that all clear-minded people should remain two things throughout their lifetimes: Curious and teachable.' Roger Ebert