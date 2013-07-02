Podcast #418 - July 20th, 2013
Live from TAM 2013
Guest Rogue: John Rennie
This Day in Skepticism: Viking 1
Special Report: Grand Canyon
News Items: The End of the World, Sailing Stones, Scrotal Evolution, Moons of Pluto
Interview with James Randi and Jamy Ian Swiss
Science or Fiction
Questions: Cynicism, Monsanto
This Day in Skepticism
- July 20th, 1976 Viking 1 lands on Mars
Special Report
- Grand Canyon Evan and Steve share their recent visit to the grand canyon and some recent science.
News Items
- End of Life on Earth http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2013/07/02/New-date-set-for-end-of-life-on-Earth-in-2-billion-years/UPI-79451372808237/
- Sailing Stones of Death Valley http://www.livescience.com/37492-sailing-stones-death-valley-moving-rocks.html
- Scrotal Evolution http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/science/2013/07/are_testicles_external_for_cooling_galloping_display_or_something_else.html
- Naming Plutos Moons http://www.space.com/21814-pluto-moons-named-kerberos-styx.html
Interview
- Interview with James Randi and Jamy Ian Swiss www.randi.org http://honestliar.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have successfully transplanted insulin-producing islet cells from one species to another which survived without the use of immunosuppressive drugs.
- Item #2 Science For the first time astronomers have identified the color of an exoplanet - a blue world that may get its color from raining glass.
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers report they have successfully treated a genetic disorder in two patients by deliberately infecting them with HIV.
Questions
- Question #1: Cynicism What is it that stops you from slipping into cynicism? How come you don't wake up every day and say, 'Ah, screw it - let the gullible people fend for themselves and I'll be OK.'
- Question #2: Monsanto What is it that stops you from slipping into cynicism? How come you don't wake up every day and say, 'Ah, screw it - let the gullible people fend for themselves and I'll be OK.'
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If you strip the horrors of history from history, the flip side of that is you strip the nobility of rising above such horrors.' - Perry DeAngelis