Name That Logical Fallacy

I have been listening to the SGU for a few years and I am having a bit of a problem. In my work place there are a few employees that do substandard work. When I mention it to them they almost always brush it off as 'Well I'm not perfect like you' or 'No one can be as good as you are'. Recently I said to one of them 'Well, that is a Logical Fallacy, specifically an Ad Hominem'. One of the the persons I said this to responded 'No it isn't, because those always have to be negative'. Never mind that I don't think they said that I am 'Perfect' nor 'Good' seriously, it got me thinking, does an Ad Hominem have to be negative in nature? I view you to be kind of a de facto logical fallacy clearing house, and am interested in your knowledge / view on this topic. Also, and this will sound completely ridiculous, the last 2 times this conversation has come up in the work place was in regards to the other persons abilities to close and lock a door before leaving as the last person out of the building, Specifically in their lack of being able to such a cyclopean task. For further information, I work with people who have graduated from at least 4 years of college, and can apparently feed themselves. Thank you very much, and I apologize if I have taken up much of your time. Chris