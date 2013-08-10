HPV Vaccine

Hi Steve and the Rouges, I’ve been sparring over the past few days with several people on forums regarding the safety of the HPV vaccine. I’ve consistently been able to point out flaws in their logic, but one poster made a comment that sort of floored me with what she said. I have copied the quote in full below for you to look over, but the part I had a question about related to this line: ”HPV (Human papillomavirus) is a virus and a virus cannot live in an alkaline environment. This is proven every time you put chemicals in your pool to boost the alkalinity of the water to kill the bugs. Simple science to me. If you maintain the body’s immune system to its optimum levels and have a body serum pH of 7.35–7.45 the body should rid itself of the virus according to scientific literature.” This seems like a bit of Woo-logic to me, but maybe there is something I am missing. Perhaps a kernel of truth buried beneath a pile of misinformation? If you could please respond with a brief discussion on the point she may be trying to make, I would appreciate it. Thank you for your consideration and keep up the great work with the show, Scott Williams Chicago, IL