Podcast #421 - August 10th, 2013
Interview with Michael Mann
This Day in Skepticism
- August 10 1846 an Act of Congress established the Smithsonian Institution.
News Items
- Dead Monk Alive http://www.altering-perspectives.com/2013/05/dead-buddhist-monk-is-alive.html
- Lab Grown Burger http://phys.org/news/2013-08-reaction-lab-made-burger-lacks-flavor.html http://phys.org/news/2013-08-world-lab-grown-burger-london.html
- Dolphin Memory http://www.nature.com/news/dolphins-remember-each-other-for-decades-1.13519
- Cattle Mutilations http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2382250/Are-aliens-blame-Missouri-farmer-Lyn-Mitchell-finds-cow-mutilated-genitals-missing-organs.html
- Gluten Follow Up http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/gluten-free-defined/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: ringing rocks
Questions and Emails
- HPV Vaccine Hi Steve and the Rouges, I’ve been sparring over the past few days with several people on forums regarding the safety of the HPV vaccine. I’ve consistently been able to point out flaws in their logic, but one poster made a comment that sort of floored me with what she said. I have copied the quote in full below for you to look over, but the part I had a question about related to this line: ”HPV (Human papillomavirus) is a virus and a virus cannot live in an alkaline environment. This is proven every time you put chemicals in your pool to boost the alkalinity of the water to kill the bugs. Simple science to me. If you maintain the body’s immune system to its optimum levels and have a body serum pH of 7.35–7.45 the body should rid itself of the virus according to scientific literature.” This seems like a bit of Woo-logic to me, but maybe there is something I am missing. Perhaps a kernel of truth buried beneath a pile of misinformation? If you could please respond with a brief discussion on the point she may be trying to make, I would appreciate it. Thank you for your consideration and keep up the great work with the show, Scott Williams Chicago, IL
Interview
- Interview with Michael Mann http://www.meteo.psu.edu/holocene/public_html/Mann/index.php
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have developed a fully automated portable kit for testing the amount of caffeine in beverages. http://www.nature.com/srep/2013/130723/srep02255/full/srep02255.html
- Item #2 Science Chemists have developed a process for making a strong alcoholic beverage from coffee grounds. http://news.sciencemag.org/technology/2013/08/scienceshot-shot-coffee-gets-you-drunk
- Item #3 Fiction New research finds that pregnant women who drink coffee daily have a significant increase in the risk of certain birth defects. http://news.sciencemag.org/2013/08/no-coffee-pregnant-moms
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Simplicity and beauty are the signs not of truth but of a well-constructed approximate model of a limited domain of phenomena.' Lee Smolin in ”Time Reborn”