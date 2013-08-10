Podcast #422 - August 17th, 2013
This Week in Skepticism:Hazel Bishop
News Items: NDE Explained, TV Watching, Labor and Autism, Magenta Planet, Spontaneous Baby Combustion
Special Report: Onionated
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items: NDE Explained, TV Watching, Labor and Autism, Magenta Planet, Spontaneous Baby Combustion
Special Report: Onionated
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- August 17 Birthday of Hazel Bishop, chemist who invented long-lasting lipstick http://web.mit.edu/invent/iow/bishop.html
News Items
- Near Death Experiences Explained http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-23672150
- TV Watching http://atlanta.cbslocal.com/2013/08/10/study-childrens-poor-motor-social-skills-linked-to-too-much-television-watching/
- Labor and Autism http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-23666840
- Magenta Planet http://www.sciencespacerobots.com/astonomers-image-magenta-planet-gj-504b-81220131
- Spontaneous Baby Combustion http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/421580/Spontaneous-Human-Combustion-Three-month-old-baby-bursts-into-flames-when-he-sweats
Special Report
- Onionated http://thoughtcatalog.com/2013/the-35-best-times-someone-on-facebook-thought-the-onion-was-real/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Richard Feynman
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy “-Clinical observation by experienced practitioners with a discerning mind frequently occurs decades before the sheep mentality of specific collective academic fraternities is able to satisfy itself with these new theories.”
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that medical testimonials that contain irrelevant information may lead to inappropriate medical decision making. http://uncnews.unc.edu/content/view/6165/71/
- Item #2 Fiction A recent study finds that listening to an emotional sermon can induce an out-of-body experience in susceptible people. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/visualized-heartbeat-can-trigger-out-of-body-experience.html
- Item #3 Science A new paper warns against “chemophobia,” the irrational fear of the ubiquitous and non-toxic chemicals found in our food and environment. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2013-08-chemophobia-shouldnt-menu.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It’s funny when people accuse science of being narrow merely because it asks for proof. Science expanded the number of elements from four to over 100. It expanded treatment options from bloodletting, herbs and purgatives to the untold riches we have today. It expanded the universe from a series of armillary spheres to the current, nigh-endless void. It expanded the number of worlds from two to billions upon billions. It expanded the age of the universe from 7,000 to 13.5 billion. Science expanded our senses from a tiny range of sound and light to an endless modulation of wavelengths revealing whole worlds we knew nothing about. It extended our senses from millimeters to angstroms, from kilometers to light years. Science discovered volcanoes under the oceans, terrible lizards who ruled our murine predecessors, asteroids that shattered the world, glaciers that circled the globe, the origins of man in ape rather than god. Science exposed the lie of vitalism, extended lives, cured cancer, discovered vitamins, discovered radiation (then found it was bad for us). And in the last group of discoveries, quacks were poised to kill the discoveries and loot their corpses.' William Lawrence Utridge