Podcast #423 - August 24th, 2013
Interview with Sanal Edamaruku
This Day in Skepticism: Vesuvius
News Items: No Proof of Creation, Area 51, Hydrating Beer, Indian Rationalist Shot Dead, Free Roaming Planets
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Sugar and Hyperactivity
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 24, 79 Mt. Vesuvius erupted
News Items
- No Proof of Creation http://guardianlv.com/2013/08/lead-creationist-says-no-scientific-proof-of-intelligent-design/
- Area 51 http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/area-51-revealed/
- Hydrating Beer http://www.australiantimes.co.uk/news/news-in-australia/australian-scientists-brew-up-hydrating-beer.htm
- Indian Rationalist Shot Dead http://www.ndtv.com/article/india/anti-superstition-activist-narendra-dabholkar-shot-dead-in-pune-407920
- Free Roaming Planets http://phys.org/news/2013-08-free-floating-planets-born-free.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: QH4
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Sugar and Hyperactiivity Recently I was listening to one of Steven Novella’s lectures from The Great Courses regarding sugar and its effect on children. Basically he said there’s no correlation between the two. I found this surprising and happened to mention it to a registered dietician who said the recent scientific studies have shown a link. Further, she mention the physiology of the body implies a natural effect of simple carbohydrates on the body. She also mentioned that many studies on this subject have been funded by the sugar industry and therefore implies a conflict of interest. I would appreciate it if you could cite the studies were Prof. Novella has obtained his information. Thanks Mike Cottrill Ontario, Canada
Interview
- Interview with Sanal Edamaruku http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/11/28/sanal-edamaruku-indian-rationalist-weeping-christ-miracle-hoax-faces-jail_n_2201897.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have identified a blood test that can identify those at increased risk for suicide. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/352601/description/Blood_marker_may_predict_suicide
- Item #2 Science A recent study finds that heavy rains in Australia over 2010-2011 actually caused global sea levels to drop measurably. http://www2.ucar.edu/atmosnews/news/10090/global-sea-level-rise-dampened-australia-floods
- Item #3 Fiction Breeders have produced a variety of chicken that lays cholesterol-free eggs. http://www.nottingham.ac.uk/news/pressreleases/2013/august/unscrambling-the-genetics-of-the-chickens-blue-egg.aspx
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week ”It is morally as bad not to care whether a thing is true or not, so long as it makes you feel good, as it is not to care how you got your money as long as you have got it” - Edmund Way Teale in ’Circle of the Seasons’, quoted by Carl Sagan in ’The Demon-haunted World’.