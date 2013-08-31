Podcast #424 - August 31st, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Paul Ehrlich
News Items: Energized Water, Probiotics for Mental Health, Death by Iridology, Immortality
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Authority
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 31,1909 Nobelist Paul Ehrlich began the first chemotherapy (a term he coined).
News Items
- Energized Water http://www.independent.ie/business/irish/wave-goodbye-to-global-warming-gm-and-pesticides-29525621.html
- Probiotics for Mental Health http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/probiotics-for-mental-health/
- Death by Iridology http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/death-by-iridology/
- Immortality http://www.dvice.com/2013-8-20/study-most-americans-not-interested-immortality
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: John Mack
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Question Authority This week I noticed one of my anarcho-hippie friends’ ”Question Authority!” buttons. I appreciate the skeptical sentiment – obviously we should question whether Saddam Hussein has WMDs or whether God really exists. But some authorities are authoritative – we shouldn’t question the medical establishment on links between HIV and AIDS or the scientific establishment on the reality of anthropogenic global warming. Is there an SGU version of ”Question Authority!” that balances the necessity of open inquiry with the recognition of legitimate authorities? Is it short enough to print on a bumper sticker? Soren Ragsdale United Kingdom
Interview
- Interview with Cara Santa Maria http://carasantamaria.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Acids taste sour, while bases taste bitterhttp://www.elmhurst.edu/~chm/vchembook/180acidsbases.html
- Item #2 Fiction The pH of spinal fluid averages from 4.5-5.5, mainly from the presence of carbonic acid. http://jnnp.bmj.com/content/s1-15/57/46.full.pdf
- Item #3 Science In a study of 20 soft drinks, RC cola was found to be the most acidic at a pH of 2.4. http://www.livescience.com/7198-acids-popular-sodas-erode-tooth-enamel.html
- Item #4 Science The world’s strongest acid, carborane, which is a million times more potent than sulphuric acid, is also one of the least corrosive. http://www.nature.com/news/2004/041115/full/news041115-5.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “A faith that cannot survive collision with the truth is not worth many regrets.” - Arthur C. Clarke, The Exploration of Space