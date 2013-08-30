Podcast #425 - September 7th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Last Thylacine
News Items: NASA Spiders, Chicken Wings and Penis Size, TCM for Flu, New Element 115
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Pox Parties, Aromatherapy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- September 7th 1936 the last Tasmanian Tiger died at the Hobart Zoo.
News Items
- NASA Spiders http://www.dezeen.com/2013/08/30/nasa-develops-3d-printing-factory-in-space/
- Chicken Wings and Penis Size http://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2013/08/30/peta-eating-chicken-wings-during-pregnancy-could-affect-sons-penis-size/
- TCM for Flu http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/tcm-for-flu/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Seal
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Pox Parties Have you guys ever talked about intentionally infecting kids with chicken pox? As a small child I remember my mother doing this when my childhood friend. She took my brother and I over to play with him and tried to get us infected. My brother broke out, while I only had three actual pockmarks. I never challenged this idea and figured that all parents did this. I mentioned this at work and my co-worker was flabbergast; citing that that was ”a stupid practice”. He went on to say that there is a vaccine for chicken pox and that purposely infecting your child just opens them up to get shingles later. I personally haven’t had a memory this old brought up and challenged. I would like to believe that I am analytical and not subject to wives tales, but I personally never challenged the memory and practice. Maybe you guys could talk about this as I’m sure other have had similar experiences. Thanks, Andrew Martinez Rochester, NY
- Question #2: Aromatherapy I’m a new fan of the show and a budding skeptic so if this topic has already been covered maybe you can point me in the right direction for some good info. My brother’s wife has recently been selling essential oils and she is absolutely in love with them. Any and all problems you may have can be helped with the use of the proper oil. It sounded a little shady to me so I tried doing some research and I found plenty of people talking about how its a scam but I also seemed to find some studies to back up some small claims of oil users. Nothing earth shattering but maybe some use in helping with headaches, stomachaches, and relaxation. So, I’m asking you guys to help me understand this once and for all. Did I find bogus info? Is there perhaps some small benefit to this? Or is it straight pseudo science and quackery all the way thru. Robert Texas
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A thorough review of published studies in Psychology found that only 5% of published replications confirm the prior results. http://www.tip.duke.edu/node/1437
- Item #2 Science Studies have found that as many as 50% of published peer-reviewed research contains statistical errors, sometimes changing the conclusions of the study. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2004-05/bc-prc052604.php http://phys.org/news/2011-09-statistical-error-large-neuroscience-papers.html
- Item #3 Science In surveys, 34% of researchers admitted to questionable research practices themselves, and up to 72% in their colleagues. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0005738
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is the only thing that disproves science, and it does it all the time.' - Matt Dillahunty