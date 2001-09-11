Question #1: Bdellovibrio

Hey Guys! I recently attended a lecture, given by a researcher from Newcastle University, upon the topic of the bdellovibrio bacteria. This is a bacterium which invades other bacterial cells including pathogens harmful to humans, e.g. E. coli. I found this extremely interesting; it seems it could be a major replacement to our, ever more ineffective, antibiotics I would like to hear the host Dr Steven Novella’s, and the rest of the panel’s, opinions on it. I apologise if this has already been covered by the podcast. Thank you very much for your time, I’m a big fan and love the work you do: keep it up. Yours faithfully Sam Johnson