Podcast #426 - September 14th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: 9/11
News items: Motivated Numeracy, Arctic Ice, Robot Traders, Teenage Exorcists, Homeopathic Vaccines, Mission to Mars
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bdellovibrio
Science or Fiction
News items: Motivated Numeracy, Arctic Ice, Robot Traders, Teenage Exorcists, Homeopathic Vaccines, Mission to Mars
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bdellovibrio
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- September 11, 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks
News Items
- Motivated Numeracy http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2319992
- Arctic ice http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/arctic-ice-increasing/
- Robot Traders http://phys.org/news/2013-09-sudden-global-ecology-interacting-robots.html
- Teenage Exorcists http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2415387/Teenage-exorcists-say-Harry-Potter-corrupted-world-head-Britain-armed-Bibles-Holy-Water-tackle-hotbed-occult-activity.html
- Homeopathic Vaccines http://www.thestar.com/opinion/commentary/2013/09/06/is_health_canada_aiding_measles_comeback.html
- Mission to Mars http://www.ibtimes.com/mars-one-update-more-200000-individuals-applied-be-among-first-settlers-mars-1403712
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Ayn Rand
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Bdellovibrio Hey Guys! I recently attended a lecture, given by a researcher from Newcastle University, upon the topic of the bdellovibrio bacteria. This is a bacterium which invades other bacterial cells including pathogens harmful to humans, e.g. E. coli. I found this extremely interesting; it seems it could be a major replacement to our, ever more ineffective, antibiotics I would like to hear the host Dr Steven Novella’s, and the rest of the panel’s, opinions on it. I apologise if this has already been covered by the podcast. Thank you very much for your time, I’m a big fan and love the work you do: keep it up. Yours faithfully Sam Johnson
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research finds that hearing a salesperson flatter another customer causes a negative reaction to the salesperson but increases the desire to buy an expensive item. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130910104834.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that subjects were more likely to purchase a lottery ticket if they had just spent money on an expensive item. http://phys.org/news/2013-09-lottery-affect-consumers-self-control.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that women are more likely to purchase expensive accessories when they feel threatened in their relationship, and that this strategy works because women are also less likely to pursue a man whose girlfriend has expensive accessories. http://www.sciencecodex.com/why_does_a_fancy_purse_say_stay_away_from_my_man-119058
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “When he found that his long cherished beliefs did not agree with the most precise observations, he accepted the uncomfortable facts. He preferred the hard truth to his dearest delusions, that is the heart of science.” - Carl Sagan