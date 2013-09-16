Podcast #427 - September 21st, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: David Vetter
News Items: IgNobel 2013, Top Quarks End Universe, Alien Life on Earth, The Physics of Homosexuality, Regeneration
Who's That Noisy
Questions and E-mails: Quantum Energy
Science or Fiction
News Items: IgNobel 2013, Top Quarks End Universe, Alien Life on Earth, The Physics of Homosexuality, Regeneration
Who's That Noisy
Questions and E-mails: Quantum Energy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- September 21, 1971 David Vetter (Bubble Boy) born
News Items
- IgNobels 2013 http://www.improbable.com/ig/winners/#ig2013
- Top Quark Ends Universe http://www.livescience.com/39604-doomsday-universe-fate-depends-on-mass-of-tiny-particle.html
- Alien Life on Earth http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2416761/Scientists-claim-evidence-ALIEN-LIFE-Balloon-sent-edge-atmosphere-picks-organisms-come-space.html
- The Physics of Homosexuality http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/science-proves-im-right/
- Regeneration http://miami.cbslocal.com/2013/09/16/s-fl-doctor-uses-new-technology-to-re-grow-mans-finger/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - pending
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Quantum Energy OMG, I found this rubbish on a crowd funding website, they have raised $17,197 towards this project!!! Can you believe it?Make it stop!!http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/home-quantum-energy-generator Ok I vented, I’m done!John DawsonPerth Western Australia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that beauty sleep is real – patients who were treated for poor sleep were rated as more attractive following treatment. http://www.health.am/ab/more/sleep-better-look-better/
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers find that cats infected with the toxoplasma parasite are more affectionate and likely to lick other animals, including humans, increasing the spread of the parasite. http://www.nature.com/news/parasite-makes-mice-lose-fear-of-cats-permanently-1.13777
- Item #3 Science Scientists have discovered a method for converting mature skin cells into stem cells with near perfect efficiency by removing a single protein. http://www.nature.com/news/stem-cells-made-with-near-perfect-efficiency-1.13775
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'No No. Be of good cheer. If science teaches us anything, it teaches us to accept our failures, as well as our successes, with quiet dignity and grace.' - Dr. Frederick Frankenstein