Podcast #428 - September 28th, 2013

Interview with Jamie Williams
This Day in Skepticism: Thomas Crapper
News Items: GMO OK, Angry Internet, Warning Labels, When Black Holes Explode, Carbon Nanotube Computers
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • September 28, 1836 Baptism Date of Thomas Crapper

News Items

  • GMO OK http://www.psmag.com/health/scientific-debate-gm-foods-theyre-safe-66711/
  • Angry Internet http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/09/24/anger-internet-most-powerful-emotion/2863869/ http://www.popsci.com/science/article/2013-09/why-were-shutting-our-comments
  • Warning Labels http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/warning-of-potential-side-effects-of-a-product-can-increase-its-sales.html
  • When Black Holes Explode http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130924091317.htm
  • Carbon Nanotube Computers http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130925132314.htm

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Verner Von Braun

Interview

  • Interview with Jamie Williams http://badsciencewatch.com and http://stopnosodes.org

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 For the first time scientists have created “photonic molecules” – coaxing photons of light to interact with each other to form a new state of matter. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130925132323.htm
  • Item #2 A recently published study of deep brain stimulation finds it effective for increasing empathy in subjects who rate highly on the psychopath scale. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130924174331.htm
  • Item #3 Astronomers have discovered a new type of pulsar that regularly switches between radio and X-ray emissions. http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/astronomers-uncover-a-transformer-pulsar/#.UkM_jMash8F

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The grand aim of all science [is] to cover the greatest number of empirical facts by logical deduction from the smallest possible number of hypotheses or axioms.” - Dr. Einstein