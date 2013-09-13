Podcast #429 - October 5th, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: World Teacher Day
News Items: New IPCC Report, Photographing the Soul, Chiropractor Breaks Baby's Neck, Black Hole Explosions and Hair
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Monsanto, Overpowered Studies
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 5 World Teacher Day
News Items
- New IPCC Report http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/new-ipcc-report-on-climate-change/
- Photographic the Soul http://consciouslifenews.com/scientist-photographs-soul-leaving-body/1165924/
- Chiropractor Breaks Baby’s Neck http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/chiropractor-breaks-babys-neck-a-risk-vs-benefit-analysis/
- Black Hole Explosions and Hair http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130924091317.htm http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/09/130930093720.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Leidenfrost Effect
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Monsanto I’ve never contacted you before, but I just listened to this past weekends podcast and I wanted to contribute a bit to the Monsanto discussion. I just wanted to point out the two main, non-science related reasons people dislike Monsanto. First, they have actively fought, pretty heavily, any sort of labeling or consumer awareness initiatives. For example, there was recently a bill in California that would require the labeling of any foods with GM ingredients to make consumers aware of what they are eating. This bill was defeated primarily due to Monsanto’s campaigning against it. This just feeds the idea that they have something to hide about their products. Second, Monsanto has a history of aggressively suing farmers who’s crops get cross pollinated with their seeds. As a member of a family of farmers, this one is pretty disgusting. Since bees pollinate without regards to whose field is whose, if a farmer next to you uses Monsanto owned GM seed, you run a very high risk of some of the GM crops to show up in your field. Monsanto monitors this and does not hesitate to sue the other farmer for ”use” of their patented seed stock. They have been ordered by the courts to stop this practice, but it certainly doesn’t help the perception that they have any societal ”good” in mind. In my opinion, Monsanto’s business practices are significantly more heinous than many other consumer good’s manufacturers, which I loosely define them as. This is obviously a personal opinion, but I just wanted to contribute. Thanks for all your work, John Kansas City, KS
- Question #2: Overpowered Studies Hi SGU, I've read an article where data from a previous study has been reanalysed. The article says that the previous study was 'overpowered' and this this 'increases the risk of type 1 errors , i.e., the detection of a statistically significant difference in the sample when there is no true difference in the population [28].' - http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0075424 Could you explain what this means? I thought that more data points would have always yielded better results. Keep up the good work. Matt Turner, Sheffield, England
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The most robust study to date finds that depression does not increase risk for developing cancer. http://presse-inserm.fr/en/depression-does-not-expose-someone-to-a-greater-risk-of-cancer/9675/
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that bystander CPR for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest more than doubles short and long term survival. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-10/tjnj-sfi092613.php
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have discovered the gene variants that in most people determine left or right-handedness. http://www.nottingham.ac.uk/news/pressreleases/2013/october/what-makes-us-left-or-right-handed-new-study-rules-out-strong-genetic-factors.aspx
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “In an argument, you may silence your opponent by pressing an advantage of strength, or of wealth, or of education. But you do not really convince him. Though he is no longer saying anything, in his heart he still keeps to his opinion. The only way to make him change that opinion is to speak quietly and reasonably. When he understands that you are not trying to defeat him, but only to find the truth, he will listen to you and perhaps accept what you tell him.”- Jigoro Kano, inventor of Judo