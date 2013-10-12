The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #430 - October 12th, 2013

  • October 10, 1871 Chicago fire is finally put out.

  • 2013 Nobel Prizes in Physics http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-24436781 in Physiology or Medicine http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2013/press.html in Chemistry http://www.nature.com/news/computer-modellers-secure-chemistry-nobels-1.13903
  • Kansas Citizens Reject Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/kansas-citizens-sue-to-reject-science/
  • Science Sting on Open Access Journals http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-problem-with-open-access-journals/
  • Smart Metals http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-24400101

  • Interview with Marty Klein www.martyklein.com

  • Item #1 Scientists have discovered the first evidence of a comet striking the earth – part of a comet nucleus. http://www.wits.ac.za/newsroom/newsitems/201310/21649/news_item_21649.html
  • Item #2 Researchers have discovered a method for inhibiting the propagation of prion proteins, potentially leading to a cure for mad cow and related diseases. http://casemed.case.edu/newscenter/news-release/newsrelease.cfm?news_id=177
  • Item #3 Physicists have created stable exotic calcium nuclei (with 20 protons and 34 neutrons), suggesting the existence of a previously unknown force operating at nuclear scales. http://www.nature.com/news/exotic-nuclei-held-together-by-another-kind-of-magic-1.13918

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The claim of alternative practitioners to not treat disease labels but the whole patient...allows alternative practitioners to live in a fool’s paradise of quackery where they believe themselves to be protected from any challenges and demands for evidence.' - Edzard Ernst