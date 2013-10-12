Podcast #430 - October 12th, 2013
Interview with Marty Klein
This Day in Skepticism: Chicago Fire
News Items: 2013 Nobel Prizes, Kansas Citizens Oppose Science, Open Access Journals, Smart Metals
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 10, 1871 Chicago fire is finally put out.
News Items
- 2013 Nobel Prizes in Physics http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-24436781 in Physiology or Medicine http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2013/press.html in Chemistry http://www.nature.com/news/computer-modellers-secure-chemistry-nobels-1.13903
- Kansas Citizens Reject Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/kansas-citizens-sue-to-reject-science/
- Science Sting on Open Access Journals http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-problem-with-open-access-journals/
- Smart Metals http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-24400101
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week
Interview
- Interview with Marty Klein www.martyklein.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have discovered the first evidence of a comet striking the earth – part of a comet nucleus. http://www.wits.ac.za/newsroom/newsitems/201310/21649/news_item_21649.html
- Item #2 Science Researchers have discovered a method for inhibiting the propagation of prion proteins, potentially leading to a cure for mad cow and related diseases. http://casemed.case.edu/newscenter/news-release/newsrelease.cfm?news_id=177
- Item #3 Fiction Physicists have created stable exotic calcium nuclei (with 20 protons and 34 neutrons), suggesting the existence of a previously unknown force operating at nuclear scales. http://www.nature.com/news/exotic-nuclei-held-together-by-another-kind-of-magic-1.13918
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The claim of alternative practitioners to not treat disease labels but the whole patient...allows alternative practitioners to live in a fool’s paradise of quackery where they believe themselves to be protected from any challenges and demands for evidence.' - Edzard Ernst