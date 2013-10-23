Podcast #432 - October 26th, 2013
Interview with Brian Malow
This Day in Skepticism: Baby Fae
News Items: 1000 Exoplanets, Scientific Literacy and the Tea Party, PPMOs, Wind turbine Syndrome
Who's that Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 26 1984 Baby Fae has a baboon heart transplanted
News Items
- 1000 Exoplanets http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-24549384
- Scientific Literacy and the Tea Party http://www.ijreview.com/2013/10/87474-yale-professors-surprising-discovery-tea-party-supporters-scientifically-literate/
- PPMOs http://oregonstate.edu/ua/ncs/archives/2013/oct/beyond-antibiotics-%E2%80%9Cppmos%E2%80%9D-offer-new-approach-bacterial-infection
- Wind Turbine Syndrome http://abcnews.go.com/Health/wind-turbine-syndrome-blamed-mysterious-symptoms-cape-cod/story?id=20591168
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Brian Malow
Interview
- Brian Malow http://www.sciencecomedian.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A computer engineer has developed an algorithm to restore a digital image from as little as 1% of the original information. http://www.basqueresearch.com/berria_irakurri.asp?Berri_Kod=4771&hizk=I#.UmmXulCsh8F
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that younger siblings may contain cells with the DNA of their older siblings. http://munews.missouri.edu/news-releases/2013/1023-older-siblings%E2%80%99-cells-can-be-passed-from-female-dogs-to-their-puppies-in-the-womb-mu-researchers-find/
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers find that eucalyptus trees concentrate gold in their leaves, and in some areas represent a significant source of the mineral. http://csironewsblog.com/2013/10/23/gum-leaves-rich-in-lil-gold-nuggets/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The pursuit of balance can create imbalance because sometimes something is true.” - Okrent’s Law
Announcements
- Pathogen Cards http://www.harpocratesspeaks.com/2013/03/have-you-seen-this-pathogen.html