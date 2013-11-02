Podcast #433 - November 2nd, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Charles Van Doren
News Items: Ghost Story, Lorenzo's Oil, Li Fi, Space Ports, Gender
Who's That Noisy
Live Questions: Getting Involved in Skepticism
Science or Fiction
News Items: Ghost Story, Lorenzo's Oil, Li Fi, Space Ports, Gender
Who's That Noisy
Live Questions: Getting Involved in Skepticism
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- November 2, 1959 Quiz show scandals: Twenty One game show contestant Charles Van Doren admits to a Congressional committee that he had been given questions and answers in advance.
News Items
- Ghost Story http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/montana-government-employee-hires-ghostbusters-catch-office-ghost-article-1.1487904 http://online.wsj.com/article/PR-CO-20131023-913504.html
- Lorenzo's Oil http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/lorenzos-oil/
- Li Fi http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-24711935
- Space Ports http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2412201/Houston-unveils-plans-America-s-largest-space-port-bid-retain-title-Space-City-USA.html
- Gender http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/gender-its-complicated/
Who's That Noisy
- Who';s That Noisy Answer to last week: Hardness of birthstones
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 How does someone new to skepticism get involved.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction In the past week astronomers have recorded the largest solar flare every directly observed. http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/sun-emits-fourth-x-class-flare-in-a-week/#.UnFUuvmsh8F
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that playing immersive video-games increases a player’s tolerance for pain and reduces their empathy for the pain of others. http://www.springer.com/about+springer/media/springer+select?SGWID=0-11001-6-1442542-0
- Item #3 Science Neuroscientists have discovered a new type of information processing in the brain that significantly increases the brain’s computing power. http://news.unchealthcare.org/news/2013/october/unc-neuroscientists-discover-new-2018mini-neural-computer2019-in-the-brain
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Seeking what it true is not seeking what is desirable.” - Albert Camus