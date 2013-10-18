Podcast #434 - November 9th, 2013
Interview with Chris Mooney and Indre Viskontas
This Day in Skepticism: Carl Sagan, Florence Rena Sabin
News Items: Tardis Science, Moving Stones, Blushing in the Dark, Rock Paper Scissors Robot
Who's That Noisy
Swindler's List: Kevin Trudeau
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 9th Happy birthday to Carl Sagan and Florence Rena Sabin.
News Items
- Tardis Science http://www.dvice.com/2013-11-4/doctor-whos-tardis-could-be-real-theory
- Moving Stones http://www.nature.com/news/ice-proved-cool-way-to-move-stones-for-forbidden-city-1.14090
- Blushing in the Dark http://www.neatorama.com/2013/11/06/Blushing-in-the-Dark-First-Experimental-Proof/#!nOghL
- Rock-Paper-Scissors Robot http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-24803751
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: The McGurk Effect
Swindler's List
- Kevin Trudeau's Legal Troubles http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/swift-blog/2252-kevin-trudeau-in-jail.html
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Li-Fi On podcast #433 you referenced Li – Fi and stated that line of sight was necessary . On Podcast The Science Show-full program dated 10/18/2013 Mr. Haas explained why line of sight was not necessary. I assume that you in your usual fashion, researched Li-Fi. Could you please send me links to sources that would refute Mr. Haas as to line of sight. I have been listening to your podcasts for many years and find them to be delightful, informative and your cast of ”the usual suspects” amusing and brilliant. I am seventy five years old and have no scientific training but my curiosity for science is insatiable. Thanks to the wonders of Apple and a DryCase® I am able to listen to you while swimming my mile at the YMCA three times a week. If you send me a mailing address and payee, I will send you a small check to support your podcast (and slightly assuage my guilt). I won’t every use pay pal. Keep up the good work Gaylen Rebbe Simi Valley , Calif
Interview
- Interview with Chris Mooney and Indre Viskontas http://www.motherjones.com/blue-marble/2013/09/inquiring-minds-marsha-ivins-space
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new long term study of astronauts finds that prolonged exposure to microgravity may reverse atherosclerotic changes in blood vessels. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/10/131031125317.htm
- Item #2 Science Researchers have found that playing rock or pop music increases the efficiency of one type of solar cell by 40%.http://phys.org/news/2013-11-big-bolster-solar-cell-efficiency.html
- Item #3 Science Orthopedic surgeons have identified a previously unknown ligament in the human knee. http://www.kuleuven.be/english/news/new-ligament-discovered-in-the-human-knee
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “If we go back to the beginnings of things, we shall always find that ignorance and fear created the gods; that imagination, rapture and deception embellished them; that weakness worships them; that custom spares them; and that tyranny favors them in order to profit from the blindness of men.”– Baron d’Holbach
Announcements
- Announcements Phoenix Area Skeptics Society https://www.facebook.com/events/413297798795705/?ref=5 Special appearance by Steven Novella Friday November 22.