Podcast #435 - November 16th, 2013
Interview with Gerald Posner
This Day in Skepticism: LSD
News Items: Oldest Animal, Junk DNA, Martian Lizard, Dark Energy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Knee Ligament
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 16, 1938 LSD is first synthesized by Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel, Switzerland.
News Items
- Oldest Animal http://sciencenordic.com/new-record-world%E2%80%99s-oldest-animal-507-years-old
- Junk DNA http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/reprogramming-your-junk-dna/
- Martian Lizard http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2492862/The-iguana-MARS-Mysterious-rock-looks-like-lizard-spotted-Nasas-Curiosity-rover.html
- Dark Energy http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/11/131107094622.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - porcupine
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Knee Ligament Follow Up http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/11/131107094622.htm
Interview
- Interview with Gerald Posner http://www.posner.com/ JFK Assassination November 22, 1963
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New World porcupines, like New World monkeys, have prehensile tails they use to climb trees. http://animals.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/porcupine/
- Item #2 Fiction While porcupines cannot shoot their quills, some species can throw them a short distance by whipping their tails. http://lifestyle.iloveindia.com/lounge/facts-about-porcupine-6509.html
- Item #3 Science A recent study documented porcupines killings dogs, foxes, and even badgers with their quills. http://news.sciencemag.org/biology/2013/11/scienceshot-license-quill
- Item #4 Science Porcupine quills are coated in a natural antibiotic. http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2FBF01016483
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.” - H. L. Mencken