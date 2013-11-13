The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #435 - November 16th, 2013

Main Image for Episode 435
Interview with Gerald Posner
This Day in Skepticism: LSD
News Items: Oldest Animal, Junk DNA, Martian Lizard, Dark Energy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Knee Ligament
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • November 16, 1938 LSD is first synthesized by Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel, Switzerland.

News Items

  • Oldest Animal http://sciencenordic.com/new-record-world%E2%80%99s-oldest-animal-507-years-old
  • Junk DNA http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/reprogramming-your-junk-dna/
  • Martian Lizard http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2492862/The-iguana-MARS-Mysterious-rock-looks-like-lizard-spotted-Nasas-Curiosity-rover.html
  • Dark Energy http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/11/131107094622.htm

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - porcupine

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Knee Ligament Follow Up http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/11/131107094622.htm

Interview

  • Interview with Gerald Posner http://www.posner.com/ JFK Assassination November 22, 1963

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 New World porcupines, like New World monkeys, have prehensile tails they use to climb trees. http://animals.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/porcupine/
  • Item #2 While porcupines cannot shoot their quills, some species can throw them a short distance by whipping their tails. http://lifestyle.iloveindia.com/lounge/facts-about-porcupine-6509.html
  • Item #3 A recent study documented porcupines killings dogs, foxes, and even badgers with their quills. http://news.sciencemag.org/biology/2013/11/scienceshot-license-quill
  • Item #4 Porcupine quills are coated in a natural antibiotic. http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2FBF01016483

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.” - H. L. Mencken