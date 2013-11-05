Podcast #436 - November 23rd, 2013
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
This Day in Skepticism: Dr. Who
News Items: How Many Earth-Like Planets, Image of Saturn, 6-Tailed Asteroid, Chopra Attacks Skeptics, Typhoon Haiyan
Name That Logical Fallacy
Your Questions and E-mails: Blind Mole Rats
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Nov 23 1963 50th Anniversary of Dr. Who
News Items
- Earth-Like Planets http://www.npr.org/2013/11/05/242991030/galaxy-quest-just-how-many-earth-like-planets-are-out-there
- Image of Saturn http://www.nasa.gov/press/2013/november/nasa-cassini-spacecraft-provides-new-view-of-saturn-and-earth/#.UoLUXPmsh8E
- 6-Tailed Asteroid http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=space-telescope-spots-unprecedented-asteroid-with-six-tails
- Chopra Attacks Skeptics http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/chopra-skepticism-fail-part-2/
- Typhoon Haiyan http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-24925580 http://www.centerforinquiry.net/news/center_for_inquiry_please_donate_now_for_philippines_typhoon_relief/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer pend
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy I can’t seem to categorize what fallacy this might be: Lets say Jay tells Bob that Steve is going to lie to him tonight, then Steve tells Bob something which is true, but Bob says, ”Ah-hah! I know not to believe you, because Jay already told me you were going to lie!” For me, this came in the form of childhood indoctrination and being told that my religious views were the truth, and that people who believed other things had been deceived, therefore I ”knew” not to believe them. It wasn’t until my twenties that I began to realize I actually had no idea which side of that fence I was on. I had been trusting my peers, so I might say it was something like an appeal to authority, but I feel like it has more to do with thinking that you have advanced knowledge of an oncoming lie, and that causing you to disregard the contradictory information without pause. I think that there are many variations of this, from conspiracy theories to the tactics of con artists. I just don’t know how to classify it. Side note* You guys have some of the most naturally flowing advertisements I’ve heard on a podcast (not sarcasm). You often move through them like natural conversation which is more pleasant than some of the more abrupt and forced sounding ads I’ve heard hosts do on other podcasts. Albany NY
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1. Do Animals Get Cancer Follow Up http://www.nature.com/news/simple-molecule-prevents-mole-rats-from-getting-cancer-1.13236
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study suggests that a bacteria found in the turnip might prevent the flu, and human clinical trials are happening right now.
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have reportedly succeeded in killing a bacteria using a protein taken from a virus.
- Item #3 Science Researchers have shown that bacteria released from the scent glands of a hyena leaves detailed information about the hyena, information equivalent to what you would read on a person’s Facebook profile.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Although scientific revolutions in how we see the world do occur, the bulk of our scientific understanding comes from the cumulative impact of numerous incremental studies that together paint an increasingly coherent picture of how nature works.” - Michael E. Mann