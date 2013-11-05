Name That Logical Fallacy

I can’t seem to categorize what fallacy this might be: Lets say Jay tells Bob that Steve is going to lie to him tonight, then Steve tells Bob something which is true, but Bob says, ”Ah-hah! I know not to believe you, because Jay already told me you were going to lie!” For me, this came in the form of childhood indoctrination and being told that my religious views were the truth, and that people who believed other things had been deceived, therefore I ”knew” not to believe them. It wasn’t until my twenties that I began to realize I actually had no idea which side of that fence I was on. I had been trusting my peers, so I might say it was something like an appeal to authority, but I feel like it has more to do with thinking that you have advanced knowledge of an oncoming lie, and that causing you to disregard the contradictory information without pause. I think that there are many variations of this, from conspiracy theories to the tactics of con artists. I just don’t know how to classify it. Side note* You guys have some of the most naturally flowing advertisements I’ve heard on a podcast (not sarcasm). You often move through them like natural conversation which is more pleasant than some of the more abrupt and forced sounding ads I’ve heard hosts do on other podcasts. Albany NY