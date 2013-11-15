The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #437 - November 30th, 2013

This Day in Skepticism: Hodges Meteorite
News Items: MAVEN Launch - with special guest Elliot Goldman, Sylvia Browne Dead, Homeopathy Death, Capturing Lost Energy, FDA Report on Burzynski, Comet ISON
  • November 30, 1954 In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges Meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap in the only documented case of a human being hit by a rock from space.

  • MAVEN Launch http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/maven/
  • Sylvia Browne Dead http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/swift-blog/2273-message-from-james-randi-on-sylvia-brownes-death.html
  • Homeopathy Death http://thelibertarianrepublic.com/mother-accused-negligence-babys-death-homeopathy-treatments-video/#axzz2lfW34kem
  • Capturing Lost Energy http://phys.org/news/2013-11-wireless-device-lost-energy-electric.html
  • FDA Report on Burzynski http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/11/15/stanislaw-burzynski-cancer-controversy/2994561/ http://thehoustoncancerquack.com/
  • Comet ISON http://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/comet-ison-if-it-survives-trip-around-the-sun-could-bring-spectacular-sky-show/2013/11/24/f544103a-53b6-11e3-a7f0-b790929232e1_story.html

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study examines South African dogs bred and trained to defend livestock, that are capable of fighting and killing cheetahs and other large predators. http://www.kent.ac.uk/news/stories/guarddogs/2013
  • Item #2 A recent systematic review finds that people who suffer from food allergies are more likely to die from murder than from their allergy. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cea.12211/full
  • Item #3 A new computer simulation suggests that a major component of the Permian extinction 252 million years ago was sulfuric acid rain with a pH of 2. http://web.mit.edu/newsoffice/2013/permian-acid-rain-extinction-112513.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The great enemy of truth is very often not the lie--deliberate, contrived and dishonest--but the myth--persistent, persuasive and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the cliches of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” - JFK