Podcast #438 - December 7th, 2013
Interview with Tim Farley and Susan Gerbic
This Day in Skepticism: Rube Goldberg and Eleanor Gibson
News Items: Male-Female Brain Wiring, Wormholes and Black Holes, Home Genetic Testing
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 7 Happy birthday to psychologist Eleanor Gibson and deathday to Rube Goldberg.
News Items
- Male-Female Brain Wiring http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-25198063
- Wormholes and Black Holes http://phys.org/news/2013-12-spooky-action-wormhole-entangled-quantum.html
- Home Genetic Testing http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-25209956
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Bjorn Lomborg
Interview
- Interview with Tim Farley and Susan Gerbic Tim Farley is a Research Fellow for the James Randi Educational Foundation. He’s the creator of the website whatstheharm.net and blogs about internet techniques for skeptics at skeptools.com. Affectionately called the Wikipediatrician, Susan Gerbic is the co-founder of Monterey County Skeptics, a member of the Independent Investigation Group (IIG), and a self-proclaimed skeptical junkie. Susan is also founder of the 'Guerrilla Skepticism on Wikipedia' project and the 'World Wikipedia' project.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The human body has more than 12 distinct types of sensation (without dividing taste, smell, vision, or hearing into subtypes). http://www.livescience.com/32314-how-many-senses-do-humans-have.html
- Item #2 Fiction There are six known moons of Pluto (five named), and 83 confirmed moons of Jupiter. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moons_of_Jupiter ; http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moons_of_Pluto
- Item #3 Science There are 11 known states of matter (not counting non-classical states and purely theoretical states). http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_of_matter
- Item #4 Science There are currently six people in space. http://www.howmanypeopleareinspacerightnow.com/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The real advantage which truth has, consists in this, that when an opinion is true, it may be extinguished once, twice, or many times, but in the course of ages there will generally be found persons to rediscover it, until some one of its reappearances falls on a time when from favourable circumstances it escapes persecution until it has made such head as to withstand all subsequent attempts to suppress it.' -John Stuart Mill