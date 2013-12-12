Podcast #440 - December 21st, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: HMS Challenger
News Items: Geysers on Europa, Regulation in Genetic Code, Jade Rabbit, Aspartame Safe, Cell Phones on Planes
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Reverse Speech
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Dec 21, 1872 The HMS Challenger leaves England on the first official organized scientific expedition on record, to study the sea floor.
News Items
- Geysers on Europa http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2013/12/12/europa_possible_geyser_observed_using_hubble.html
- Regulation of Genetic Code http://www.washington.edu/news/2013/12/12/scientists-discover-double-meaning-in-genetic-code/ http://www.sciencemag.org/content/342/6164/1367.short
- Jade Rabbit http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-25402455
- Aspartame Safe http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-25323216
- Cell Phones on Planes http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-25355399
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: PK Dick
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Reverse Speech I stumbled across this web site long ago. In a recent discussion over on Doubtful News I brought up this site as an excellent example of Audio Paradolia. Then I went back and took a closer look because the website appears to have changed significantly since I last looked. Now he is selling reverse speech as a service that has reportedly “Warned another CEO of a possible hacker or other criminal presence in a high level of his company… in the words of his own hidden voice channel, “an arch felon.”” This quote scared the crap out of me, as it implies someone may have lost their job due to paradolia. I feel sick reading this, thought you guys might like a look. http://reversespeech.com/ http://reversespeech.com/applications/ http://reversespeech.com/reversal-category/general-reversals/ Thanks Brian Sheely
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction NEC Corporation announced it had achieved a wireless transmission record of 1.05 Petabits per second. http://www.corning.com/opticalfiber/news_and_events/news_releases/2013/2013011501.aspx
- Item #2 Science Astronomers announced early in 2013 that they discovered seven exocomets. http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn23056-exocomets-abound-in-alien-solar-systems.html#.Uq-VcvRDt8F
- Item #3 Fiction Japanese scientists created a transparent zebrafish whose brain glows when active, so you can see its thoughts. http://www.popsci.com/science/article/2013-01/watch-zebrafish-think-about-food
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week ”It’s hard to light a candle, easy to curse the dark instead.”- A verse from the song ”Last Ride Of The Day by Nightwish”, lyrics by Tuomas Holopainen. Inspired by a quote from Benjamin Franklin.