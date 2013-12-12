Question #1: Reverse Speech

I stumbled across this web site long ago. In a recent discussion over on Doubtful News I brought up this site as an excellent example of Audio Paradolia. Then I went back and took a closer look because the website appears to have changed significantly since I last looked. Now he is selling reverse speech as a service that has reportedly “Warned another CEO of a possible hacker or other criminal presence in a high level of his company… in the words of his own hidden voice channel, “an arch felon.”” This quote scared the crap out of me, as it implies someone may have lost their job due to paradolia. I feel sick reading this, thought you guys might like a look. http://reversespeech.com/ http://reversespeech.com/applications/ http://reversespeech.com/reversal-category/general-reversals/ Thanks Brian Sheely