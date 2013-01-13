Podcast #441 - December 28th, 2013
2013 Year in Review
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Birth of Cinema
SGU Year in Review
Science News 2013
Who's That Noisy
In Memoriam
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 28 1895 The Lumière brothers hold their first public film screening.
Year in Review
- Best and Worst of 2013 The SGU discusses Listener picks and their own
News Items
- 2013 Year in Science Best and Worst science news of 2013
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Grand Prize Winner: iPuppy
In Memoriam
- In Memoriam Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, Frederick Sanger August 13, 1918 - November 19, 2013 Age 95 Double Nobel winner, Scott Carpenter May 1, 1925 - October 10, 2013 Age 88 Second US astronaut in orbit, Aaron Swartz: Internet innovator & activist (Died Jan. 11, age 26) – hand in RSS, Andre Cassagnes: Etch A Sketch inventor (Died Jan. 16, age 86), Douglas Engelbart: Father of the computer mouse (Died July 2, age 88), Amar Bose: Founder of Bose (Died July 12, age 83), Ray Dolby: sound pioneer (Died Sept. 12, age 80), Nelson Mandela, Tom Clancy, Frederik Pohl, Michael Ansara – Star Trek’s Kang, Virginia Johnson – of Masters and Johnson, Jim Kelly – age 67, Enter the Dragon, Duane Gish, Sylvia Browne, Lloyd Pye, Harold Camping (http://www.kake.com/home/headlines/Controversial-preacher-Harold-Camping-dies-236118791.html), Dr. Jesse Marcel, Jr. August 24, 2013 Physician who told of handling Roswell debris, Paul Crouch Televangelist and founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, Augusto Odone father of Lorenzo
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists discover quadruple helix DNA in human cells. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/01/130120150033.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers find that bilingual children have a significantly higher IQ score compared to matched monolingual controls. http://canal.ugr.es/social-economic-and-legal-sciences/item/63121
- Item #3 Science Scientists discover the mechanism by which the single-celled organism, Tetrahymena thermophile, has seven sexes. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2013-03/uoc--rd032613.php
Announcements
- SGU Conferences 2014 NECSS – April 11-13, New York Australia – Nov 28-30, Sydney New Zealand- Dec 5-7, Aukland
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Not wrong. There is just more to learn.” - The Doctor