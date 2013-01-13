In Memoriam

Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, Frederick Sanger August 13, 1918 - November 19, 2013 Age 95 Double Nobel winner, Scott Carpenter May 1, 1925 - October 10, 2013 Age 88 Second US astronaut in orbit, Aaron Swartz: Internet innovator & activist (Died Jan. 11, age 26) – hand in RSS, Andre Cassagnes: Etch A Sketch inventor (Died Jan. 16, age 86), Douglas Engelbart: Father of the computer mouse (Died July 2, age 88), Amar Bose: Founder of Bose (Died July 12, age 83), Ray Dolby: sound pioneer (Died Sept. 12, age 80), Nelson Mandela, Tom Clancy, Frederik Pohl, Michael Ansara – Star Trek’s Kang, Virginia Johnson – of Masters and Johnson, Jim Kelly – age 67, Enter the Dragon, Duane Gish, Sylvia Browne, Lloyd Pye, Harold Camping (http://www.kake.com/home/headlines/Controversial-preacher-Harold-Camping-dies-236118791.html), Dr. Jesse Marcel, Jr. August 24, 2013 Physician who told of handling Roswell debris, Paul Crouch Televangelist and founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, Augusto Odone father of Lorenzo