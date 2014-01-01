Podcast #442 - January 4th, 2014
Interview with Hai Ting and Matthew
This Day in Skepticism: Topsy the Elephant
Predictions 2013
News Items: Atmosphere of a Super Earth, Reverse Ageing, Magnetic Pooping, Virgin Births
Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- January 4, 1904 Thomas Edison electrocutes Topsy the Elephant
Predictions 2013
- Predictions 2013 The rogues compare their predictions to the professional 'psychics'
News Items
- Atmosphere on a super earth http://m.phys.org/news/2013-12-hubble-telescope-reveal-cloudy-weather.html
- Reverse Ageing http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/reverse-ageing-hype/
- Magnetic Pooping http://www.frontiersinzoology.com/content/10/1/80/abstract
- Virgin Births http://www.today.com/health/just-time-christmas-could-virgin-births-be-real-2D11762820
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Castrati
Interview
- Interview with Hai Ting Chinn and Matthew Schickele scopesmonkeychoir.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers find that human hunter/gatherers follow a movement pattern that is the same as the foraging patterns of many animals, such as sharks and honey bees. http://uanews.org/story/walking-the-walk-what-sharks-honeybees-and-humans-have-in-common
- Item #2 Science Astronomers report the first discovery of a possible exomoon. http://www.nature.com/news/first-possible-exomoon-spotted-1.14430
- Item #3 Fiction A new survey of dinosaur species concludes that as many as half of known species sported some type of feather. http://www.nature.com/news/feathers-were-the-exception-rather-than-the-rule-for-dinosaurs-1.14379
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science advances through tentative answers to a series of more and more subtle questions which reach deeper and deeper into the essence of natural phenomena.” ~Louis Pasteur